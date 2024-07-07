Former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson killed in Maryland car crash

FILE – Oregon defensive again Khyree Jackson poses for a portrait on the NFL soccer Mix, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed within the morning of July 6, 2024, in a automotive crash in Maryland, police and the staff stated. Doug Benc / AP

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed Saturday morning in a automotive crash in Maryland, police and the staff stated.

Jackson, 24, was one among three individuals who died in an in a single day three-car crash in Prince George’s County, in line with Maryland State Police.

The Vikings launched an announcement saying the staff spoke to Jackson’s household, and is “devastated by the information.”

“I’m heartbroken by the lack of Khyree,” Vikings common supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stated within the assertion. “As we bought to know him all through the pre-draft course of, it was clear the targets Khyree wished to perform each professionally and personally. His story was one among resilience. He was taking steps to turn into the most effective model of himself not only for him, however for individuals who cared about and appeared as much as him.”

Jackson was a fourth-round number of the Vikings within the 2024 NFL draft. He performed two years at Alabama earlier than ending his faculty profession with one season at Oregon, the place he began at cornerback.

Oregon head soccer coach Dan Lanning paid tribute to Jackson on social media: “I’ll miss your smile. Nice participant higher individual,” he wrote on X.

Jackson was within the operating to earn a beginning cornerback job on the staff’s coaching camp, which opens later this month in Eagan, Minnesota.

“I’m puzzled. My coronary heart goes out to Khyree’s household, pals, teammates and coaches,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell stated within the assertion.

Police stated Jackson died on the scene. The opposite victims had been Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24.

Hazel performed faculty soccer at Maryland and Charlotte, and Lytton performed at Florida State and Penn State.

The three gained state championships collectively at Dr. Henry A. Smart Jr. Excessive Faculty in Maryland, in line with On3.com.

They had been in the identical car on the time of the crash. Hazel was driving, and Jackson and Lytton had been passengers, police stated.

Investigators imagine the motive force of a second car touring north tried to alter lanes “at a excessive fee of pace” once they struck the automotive pushed by Hazel and a 3rd car.

No one was injured within the second or third automobiles.

Investigators say alcohol may need been a contributing issue within the crash, and prices are pending “the investigation and session with the Prince George’s County State’s Legal professional’s Workplace.”

