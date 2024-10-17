Former One Direction Members’ Dating Histories

One Path might have hit pause on their music collectively, however band members Harry Types, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to hit play on the subject of romance.

Malik’s relationship with fellow English singer Perrie Edwards was a fan-favorite because the couple began courting in 2011 and received engaged two years later. The pair later introduced the top of their relationship in 2015. Since then, Malik dated Gigi Hadid on and off from 2015 to 2021. The pair welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020.

Types, for his half, has dated Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde and extra A-listers each earlier than and after going solo. Horan has additionally romanced a number of stars since signing with 1D, together with Hailee Steinfeld in 2018.

Tomlinson, in the meantime, shares son Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth, whereas Payne shares son Bear with former flame Cheryl Cole. In October 2024, Us Weekly confirmed that Payne died at age 31.

Scroll down for an entire breakdown of which girls the previous One Path bandmates have dated: