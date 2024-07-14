Former NFL WR Jacoby Jones dies at age 40

Jacoby Jones, a former Ravens large receiver and the star of Tremendous Bowl 47, has died, the crew stated early Sunday.

He was 40. A reason for demise has not been introduced.

“We’re fully heartbroken to be taught in regards to the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the Ravens stated in a press release. “Jacoby had the distinctive capacity to attach with everybody he encountered. His charisma, pleasure and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that would gentle up any room or brighten any darkish day.

“Jacoby will lengthy be remembered not only for his success on the soccer subject, however for the lasting private connections he made with numerous individuals within the Ravens group, Baltimore neighborhood and each space he known as house.”

A local of Louisiana, Jones performed the Ravens for simply three seasons, from 2012 to 2014, however left an indelible mark on the franchise along with his efficiency within the Tremendous Bowl in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers. He had a 56-yard landing catch and a Tremendous Bowl document 108-yard kickoff return for a rating to open the second half that helped propel Baltimore to the 34-31 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

He additionally had a 70-yard game-tying landing catch within the waning seconds of regulation within the Ravens’ AFC divisional spherical playoff recreation that season in opposition to the Denver Broncos, dubbed the “Mile Excessive Miracle,” that Baltimore went on to win in double time beyond regulation. It was voted the best second in crew historical past for the NFL’s a hundredth anniversary in 2019.

“I liked Jacoby Jones. All of us did,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh stated in a press release. “His spirit, enthusiasm and love for individuals have been highly effective. He was a light-weight. He was the cherished son of his loving mother, Ms. Emily. They have been so shut. He was a person of religion.

“My favourite soccer play was when Jacoby was speaking to his mother in the long run zone, simply earlier than a late-game kickoff return in opposition to the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it again for a landing. My favourite Jacoby private second was each time I noticed his smiling face stuffed with Pleasure. Relaxation in peace, Jacoby, within the arms of Jesus.”

Former Ravens star Jacoby Jones remembered by teammates: ‘You have been 1 of 1!’

Jones, who performed at Lane School and was a third-round draft decide of the Houston Texans in 2007, spent 9 seasons within the NFL and in addition performed for the Pittsburgh Steelers and then-San Diego Chargers following his time in Baltimore.

In September 2017, Jones signed a one-day contract with the Ravens so he might retire as a member of the franchise.

Jones holds the Ravems document for many profession kickoff return touchdowns (4), most kickoff return touchdowns in a single season (two) and longest kickoff return in crew historical past, having additionally returned two extra for 108 yards in opposition to the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

An All-Professional returner and Professional Bowl choice in 2012, he completed his profession with 203 catches, 2,733 yards and 125 touchdowns. He additionally had 4,940 yards and 5 touchdowns as a kick returner and a pair of,688 yards and 4 scores as a punt returner.

This text might be up to date.

Initially Revealed: July 14, 2024 at 10:43 a.m.

