Former NFL WR Jacoby Jones dead at 40 – NBC4 Washington

Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones, whose 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 stays the longest landing in Tremendous Bowl historical past, has died. He was 40.

The Houston Texans, Jones’ workforce for the primary 5 seasons of his profession, introduced his demise Sunday. There was no instant announcement of reason for demise.

Jones performed from 2007-15 for the Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, and he made a number of enormous performs for the Ravens throughout their most up-to-date Tremendous Bowl title season.

Jones was a key a part of Baltimore’s “Mile Excessive Miracle” in a playoff recreation at Denver in January 2013. He caught a 70-yard landing move with 31 seconds remaining within the fourth quarter to tie the rating. The Ravens ultimately received in double time beyond regulation.

Within the Tremendous Bowl that postseason towards the San Francisco 49ers, Jones caught a 56-yard TD move from eventual recreation MVP Joe Flacco. Then he raced 108 yards to the top zone to open the second half and provides Baltimore a 28-6 lead. The Ravens held on for a 34-31 victory.

That Tremendous Bowl was performed in New Orleans, the place Jones grew up.

“My favourite soccer play was when Jacoby was speaking to his mother ultimately zone, simply earlier than a late-game kickoff return towards the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it again for a landing,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh stated in an announcement. “My favourite Jacoby private second was each time I noticed his smiling face filled with pleasure.”

Jones made The Related Press All-Professional workforce as a kick returner for the 2012 season. Shortly after that, he appeared on “Dancing With The Stars.”

“Jacoby was one of the vital fun-loving teammates and other people I’ve ever been round,” former Texans pass-rushing star J.J. Watt stated on social media. “All the time dancing and laughing, with a everlasting smile on his face. Gone far, far too quickly.”