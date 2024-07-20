Former NFL star Lawrence Taylor charged with failing to update address on sex offender registry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Corridor of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was charged in Florida with failing to replace his handle on the state’s intercourse offender registry, in accordance with courtroom data.

The previous New York Giants linebacker turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff’s Workplace on Wednesday and was launched with no bail. He pleaded not responsible on the third-degree felony cost, in accordance with courtroom data. It’s the second time he’s been charged with the offence. In 2021 he blamed a divorce for not updating authorities about an handle change.

Taylor pleaded responsible in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor sexual misconduct costs. He was sentenced to 6 years of probation and ordered to register as a intercourse offender.

Taylor spent his complete 13-season profession with the New York Giants and helped the staff win Tremendous Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.

