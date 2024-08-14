Former NFL player Cierre Wood sentenced to prison for death of 5-year-old girl

Cierre Wooden, former NFL and CFL working again, has been sentenced to a number of years in jail for the 2019 demise of the 5-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend.

As reported by the Related Press, Wooden took a plea deal in April by which he pleaded responsible to second-degree homicide and felony little one abuse. On Tuesday he was sentenced to life in jail with the potential for parole after 10 years for the second-degree homicide cost. He was additionally ordered to serve between 28 months and 6 years for the child-abuse cost, which have to be served consecutively.

The plea deal Wooden struck with prosecutors in April concerned an Alford plea. In an Alford plea, the defendant makes a proper request for forgiveness in courtroom and accepts jail time, however maintains their innocence.

Wooden was arrested on April 14, 2019, 5 days after the demise of La’Rayah Davis. La’Rayah’s mom, Amy Taylor, was arrested alongside Wooden. An arrest report was obtained by a neighborhood Las Vegas information station on the time of the homicide, which mentioned Wooden had compelled 5-year-old La’Rayah to run sprints and do wall squats at residence as a result of, as he instructed police, he was “attempting to get her on the proper path on account of her being chunky.”

She died of blunt power trauma and a lacerated liver, however the coroner additionally famous a number of rib fractures that won’t have been latest. Taylor was arrested alongside Wooden and, in line with the AP, courtroom data present that Taylor additionally pleaded responsible to second-degree homicide and felony little one abuse expenses as a part of a plea deal.

Wooden, 33, was signed by the Houston Texans in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. He performed three video games in Houston earlier than he was launched for an unspecified violation of staff guidelines. He spent the remainder of 2013 and all of 2014 on apply squads earlier than signing with the Buffalo Payments, the place he performed simply two video games. He additionally hung out within the Canadian Soccer League.