Former NFL player Cierre Wood given life sentence in murder of five-year-old | NFL

A former NFL working again was sentenced on Tuesday to jail within the April 2019 loss of life of his girlfriend’s five-year-old daughter at his Las Vegas house.

The sentencing got here after Cierre Wooden, who additionally performed within the Canadian Soccer league, reached a cope with prosecutors and pleaded responsible in April to second-degree homicide and felony youngster abuse, court docket data present.

Wooden, 33, was sentenced to life in jail with the opportunity of parole after 10 years for the homicide cost. Decide Jacqueline Bluth additionally ordered him to serve between 28 months and 6 years for the kid abuse cost. He should serve the sentences consecutively.

In line with a duplicate of the plea settlement, prosecutors dismissed the remaining felony counts of kid abuse that they initially had filed in opposition to Wooden. He entered what is called an Alford plea, a proper request for forgiveness in felony court docket that enables a defendant to nonetheless declare innocence.

Court docket data present that the kid’s mom, Amy Taylor, 31, additionally pleaded responsible earlier this 12 months to second-degree homicide and felony youngster abuse as a part of a cope with prosecutors.

The coroner’s workplace in Las Vegas stated the kid, La’Rayah Davis, died on 9 April 2019, of blunt pressure accidents. In line with the post-mortem, she had 20 newly damaged ribs, inner bleeding, a lacerated liver and bruises to her coronary heart, diaphragm, and connective tissue on the time of her loss of life.

Taylor stated she had sat on her daughter whereas disciplining her. Wooden stated he had used train to self-discipline La’Rayah and she or he had fallen and hit her head whereas doing sit-ups. He instructed police that he was “making an attempt to get her on the suitable path resulting from her being chunky.”

La’Rayah spilt time dwelling together with her mom in Las Vegas and her father, Daunan Davis, in California.

“She had so many individuals that she touched, and she or he’s solely 5. Her to not be alive and the way a lot life she had, that’s the tragic factor about it,” Danaun Davis instructed NBC 3 Information after his daughter’s loss of life.

Wooden performed for the College of Notre Dame earlier than temporary NFL stints with groups together with the Houston Texans and Buffalo Payments. He additionally performed for the Montreal Alouettes in Canada.