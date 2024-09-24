Former NFL all-star quarterback Brett Favre has Parkinson's : NPR

Former NFL all-star quarterback Brett Favre has Parkinson’s : NPR

by

Former NFL all-star quarterback Brett Favre says he has Parkinson’s illness. Favre performed 20 seasons within the NFL, principally with the Inexperienced Bay Packers. He retired in 2011. Favre gained the Tremendous Bowl and was a three-time NFL MVP. He additionally had his share of concussions and stated he had usually had reminiscence loss.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Pictures by way of NFL


cover caption

toggle caption

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Pictures by way of NFL

Brett Favre, the Corridor of Fame quarterback who led the Inexperienced Bay Packers to a Tremendous Bowl victory in 1997, revealed throughout Congressional testimony Tuesday that he has Parkinson’s illness.

Explaining the NFL's latest concussion controversy and policy change

Favre, who’s 54, shared his prognosis in an look earlier than the U.S. Home Methods and Means Committee on Tuesday in a listening to about welfare accountability and reform.

Since 2020, Favre has been embroiled in controversy over the misuse of public welfare funds in Mississippi, his house state, the place audits revealed that public cash meant for needy households was used to pay Favre and to fund initiatives he favored, together with the development of a volleyball facility on the College of Southern Mississippi, the place his daughter was a participant.

One other of these initiatives was funding in a pharmaceutical firm referred to as Prevacus that had claimed to be growing a concussion therapy drug.

“I assumed it might assist others,” he stated Tuesday through the listening to. “It was too late for me as a result of I’ve just lately been identified with Parkinson’s.”

The NFL logo is surrounded by helmets of the 32 teams in the league. A new survey released Monday found that a third of former NFL players believe they have CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions.

Favre has stated that he was not conscious the funds had been meant for welfare. He has by no means been criminally charged in reference to the controversy, and he has filed a defamation lawsuit towards Mississippi state officers over the case.

Parkinson’s illness is a nervous system dysfunction that may trigger tremors, motion and steadiness points and issues with speech. There is no such thing as a remedy, and signs sometimes worsen over time.

Parkinson’s and different mind issues, like dementia, are related to a historical past of concussions. So too is the degenerative mind illness CTE — persistent traumatic encephalopathy — which has been posthumously identified in a whole lot of NFL gamers whose brains had been donated to researchers for examination.

In a 2018 interview on the In the present day present, Favre stated he had been identified with “three or 4” concussions in his NFL profession, which lasted from 1991 to 2010.

Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by a Minnesota Vikings defensive player during the NFC wild-card game at Lambeau Field on January 9, 2005 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Favre said Tuesday he's battling Parkinson's Disease after years of concussions in the NFL.

Brett Favre #4 of the Inexperienced Bay Packers is tackled by a Minnesota Vikings defensive participant through the NFC wild-card sport at Lambeau Area on January 9, 2005 in Inexperienced Bay, Wisconsin. Favre stated Tuesday he is battling Parkinson’s illness which comes after a 20-year all-star NFL profession the place he had quite a few concussions.

Doug Benc/Getty Pictures


cover caption

toggle caption

Doug Benc/Getty Pictures

However he added that, as concussion analysis had superior within the years since his retirement, he had come to know he had probably sustained many greater than that.

“When you’ve ringing of the ears, seeing stars — that is a concussion. And if that could be a concussion, I’ve had a whole lot, in all probability 1000’s, all through my profession, which is scary,” he stated then.

Leave a Reply