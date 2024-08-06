Former Maine Republican leaders condemn Trump, voice support for Harris • Maine Morning Star

A number of Maine Republicans condemned former President Donald Trump at a Monday press convention supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’ marketing campaign in Maine, calling him a risk to democracy.

Three distinguished Republican leaders in Maine who’ve served as state legislators, mayors and Republican delegates in earlier presidential elections pledged to assist Harris, the Democratic nominee, at a digital occasion that’s a part of a nationwide effort by the Harris marketing campaign to safe reasonable votes.

The three leaders gave a number of explanation why they believed conservative Mainers ought to keep away from one other Trump presidency, specifically as a result of he doesn’t characterize Republican values nor will he work within the curiosity of the American folks.

After Trump’s election and first time period, all three stated they felt deserted by the Maine Republican Celebration in its staunch assist of his reelection marketing campaign.

“I typically suppose that they preserve these positions virtually out of worry and never out of loyalty and never out of frequent sense. Individuals are afraid of Donald Trump,” stated Peter Mills, a former Republican state senator and candidate for governor

“However I feel within the voting sales space, most loyal Americans are going to step into the sales space and do the precise factor and vote for Kamala Harris,” Mills stated.

The Maine Republican Celebration didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Tony Payne, the previous govt director of the Maine GOP, stated he plans to vote for Harris as a result of he not acknowledges the Republican values he stood for within the present celebration and its assist for Trump.

“Let’s get actual: Trump’s motivation to be president is to keep away from going to jail and to be the star of his revenge tour,” Payne stated. “Vice President Harris might be motivated to combat for a brighter future that lets folks get forward; to purchase a home, to avoid wasting for retirement, and to revive reproductive freedom to all ladies.”

“Whereas President Harris could be preventing for us, Donald Trump could be preventing for extra tax cuts for the extremely rich,” Payne stated.

Roger Katz, the previous assistant Senate minority chief and mayor of Augusta, stated voters ought to take heed to Trump’s former employees members, a lot of whom have overtly criticized the previous president, corresponding to his former chief of employees, John Kelly, who stated Trump had “nothing however contempt for our democratic establishments,” or former Protection Secretary Mark Esper, who referred to as him a safety risk.

“It is a binary alternative … and the selection is so clear,” Katz stated. “And I hope that whether or not you’re a Republican or a Democrat otherwise you’re an impartial, you’ll see that clear alternative and vote to uphold and assist our democracy in November.”

Endorsements from different GOP leaders

Republicans throughout the nation have equally endorsed Harris.

A few of these GOP endorsements embrace former members of Congress corresponding to Kinzinger; Rod Chandler of Washington; Tom Coleman of Missouri; Dave Emery of Maine; Wayne Gilchrest, who was a GOP member from till 2009, of Maryland; Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania; John LeBoutillier of New York; Susan Molinari of New York; Jack Quinn of New York; Denver Riggleman of Virginia; Claudine Schneider of Rhode Island; Christopher Shays of Connecticut; Peter Smith of Vermont; Alan Steelman of Texas; David Trott of Michigan; and Joe Walsh of Illinois.

The “Republicans for Harris” program additionally contains former Trump officers corresponding to former White Home press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye, a former nationwide safety adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

“I may not agree with Vice President Kamala Harris on all the things, however I do know that she is going to combat for our freedom, shield our democracy, and characterize America with honor and dignity on the world stage,” Grisham stated in a press release.

“I encourage different Trump administration officers who noticed the tyrant we labored for in workplace to talk out and stand with Kamala Harris this November to maintain integrity within the White Home and guarantee democracy for our nation,” she continued.

A number of former governors are additionally a part of the coalition, corresponding to Jim Edgar of Illinois; Invoice Weld of Massachusetts; and former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan of Georgia.

Over the weekend, throughout a marketing campaign rally, Trump attacked in style Georgia Republicans corresponding to Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Each males are Republicans who resisted Trump’s strain marketing campaign to overturn the 2020 election outcomes, however they haven’t given their assist to Harris.

Correction: This story was up to date from an authentic model that stated the occasion was Wednesday.