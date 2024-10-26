Former Jim Henson Co. Executive Was 69 

Laurie Don, a former govt vp and CFO of The Jim Henson Co., died Oct. 9 in Burbank, the corporate introduced. She was 69. A reason for demise was not disclosed.

Don had retired in February following a 20-year tenure overseeing the worldwide monetary actions of the corporate, which included Jim Henson’s Creature Store and the Henson Recording Studios in addition to manufacturing, distribution and licensing.

Earlier than becoming a member of Henson, she served as controller at Lucas Digital Ltd. (Industrial Mild & Magic and Skywalker Sound).

Her résumé additionally included stints as controller at Tele-TV, director of economic controls at Warner Bros. Studio Amenities and positions at Deloitte and Touche, GTN Productions, Viacom and Paramount Studios.

“Past her exceptional monetary and strategic experience demonstrated over her 20 years right here at The Jim Henson Co., Laurie’s contributions to our legacy additionally embody lifting up the various colleagues she mentored, modeling management with kindness and fostering a piece atmosphere of pleasure,” Henson CEO Lisa Henson mentioned in an announcement.

Born on Sept. 17, 1954, and raised in Highland Park, Illinois, Don obtained a bachelor of arts diploma in movie research from the College of Illinois in Champaign. She earned her first display credit score (on the 1982 documentary Say Amen, Any individual) whereas finishing the course work for a grasp’s diploma in cinematography from Columbia College.

Don obtained her accounting diploma from Baruch Faculty in New York and went on to earn her Licensed Public Accountant designation whereas working with Deloitte and Touche. She traveled the world for work and enjoyable and loved snowboarding on the best mountains within the U.S., Europe and South America.

Survivors embody her accomplice, Deborah; her aunt, Frances; and her siblings, Marcia and Russell. A memorial service was held final week in Chicago.