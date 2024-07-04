Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir arrested after missing 14-year-old son found safe

KOKOMO, Ind. — A former Indianapolis Colts participant has been arrested after his teenage son, who had been lacking for 2 weeks, was discovered on the household’s dwelling in Kokomo, Indiana.

Bryson Muir, 14, was discovered “protected and effectively” and is now within the care of the Cass County Division of Baby Providers, in keeping with Indiana State Police.

Daniel Muir, 40, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and faces costs of home battery and obstruction of justice, police stated.

Muir, a defensive sort out, performed within the NFL for seven seasons, 4 with the Colts, from 2007 to 2013. He performed in faculty at Kent State, however went undrafted in 2007 earlier than signing as a free agent with the Inexperienced Bay Packers. He had simply 99 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his profession.

Muir’s spouse and the boy’s mom, 38-year-old Kristin Muir, was additionally arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, in keeping with police.

Bryson was final seen June 16 leaving a relative’s dwelling in Ohio along with his mom, Indiana State Police stated final week.

The 2 left in a automotive belonging to Servant Chief’s Basis, a non secular group that additionally owns the property the place the Muir household resided, police stated. Shortly after leaving the relative’s dwelling, police pulled the automotive over, however Bryson was not inside.

Two days later, the Cass County Division of Baby Providers requested police to analyze allegations of home battery towards Bryson.

Police stated they tried to contact his dad and mom, however have been initially unsuccessful. They later agreed to carry Bryson to fulfill with police, however then “backed out of that association, which signaled an unwillingness to cooperate.”

On Wednesday, police stated that they had discovered Bryson. A photograph launched by police confirmed the 14-year-old with a black eye.

An investigation stays ongoing, and police requested anybody with details about the incident to name 800-382-0689.