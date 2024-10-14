Former Husky Ben Stelzer named Assistant Coach for Santa Cruz Warriors

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Former Michigan Tech males’s basketball participant and assistant coach Ben Stelzer was named an assistant coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors introduced on Tuesday.

Stelzer is coming into his second season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, his first as assistant coach. Final season, Stelzer served as a training affiliate/basketball operations coordinator for the Sea Dubs. Previous to becoming a member of the Warriors group, Stelzer served as an assistant males’s basketball coach at Michigan Technological College, his alma mater, for 2 years. Stelzer additionally labored for the Dallas Mavericks as a participant growth intern from 2019-2021.

Stelzer’s collegiate taking part in profession started in 2011 for the Black & Gold. He was a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Huskies. Stelzer completed as this system’s all-time chief in 3-pointers (363) and shot 44-percent as a senior. He was additionally named NCAA Division II All-American, Tutorial All-American, and Midwest Area Participant of the 12 months. Stelzer led the Huskies to a few NCAA Match appearances and a visit to the NCAA Division II Candy 16. After school, Stelzer performed in Spain for Layma Basquet Coruna and led the league in whole 3-pointers made and helped his staff advance to the playoff semifinals.