Former Great White Singer Jack Russell Dead at 63

Jack Russell, one of the founding members of Eighties band Nice White, has died. He was 63. In a social media put up Thursday, Russell’s household introduced that the glam steel singer died “peacefully” surrounded by his household and pals. Russell died of Lewy physique dementia and a number of system atrophy, his memoir co-author Ok.L. Doty confirmed to Rolling Stone.

“Jack is cherished and remembered for his humorousness, distinctive zest for all times, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll the place his legacy will eternally thrive,” learn the assertion. “His household asks for privateness at the moment.”

The singer introduced in July that he can be stepping away from touring on account of his dementia and MSA prognosis. “I’m unable to carry out on the stage I need and on the stage you deserve,” Russell stated on the time. “Phrases can’t categorical my gratitude for the various years of reminiscences, love, and assist.”

“Thanks for letting me dwell my desires. You could have made my life a marvel,” he ended the word in July. Over the summer time, Russell launched a memoir of his life with Ok.L. Doty titled The True Story of Mista Bone: A Rock and Roll Narrative.

In line with the assertion, a public memorial is ready to be introduced at a later date.

Russell was born in Montebello, California, and was as soon as the lead vocalist for the rock band Nice White, which had its largest hits “As soon as Bitten, Twice Shy” (a canopy of the Ian Hunter track) and “The Angel Track” within the late Eighties. He co-founded the band in 1982 with Mark Kendall, and dropped a number of LPs, together with 1987’s As soon as Bitten and 1989’s Twice Shy.

On Thursday, Nice White shared their “deepest condolences” for Russell in an Instagram put up, writing that his “unimaginable voice will dwell on eternally” and calling him “one among rock’s largest champions.”

“What do you say about somebody who was there by your aspect on such an incredible journey, the great and the dangerous? We desire to let the music fill within the blanks,” the band wrote. “All these great years collectively will likely be held near our hearts.”

“It was a privilege and pleasure to share the stage with him – many exhibits, many miles, and most rock. Within the studio, Jack was wonderful. He all the time got here able to work. And work arduous, he did,” the assertion learn. “Jack stayed till he received the very best efficiency for every track. He introduced the identical excellence to each present. The consistency of his dwell performances have been all the time past comparability.”

Kendall introduced his hiatus from Nice White in 2000, and Russell introduced the tip of the band in 2001 to pursue solo music, which didn’t succeed. A number of years later, the musicians would reunite whereas Rusell toured with the band title “Jack Russell’s Nice White.”

For some, Russell’s title brings up reminiscences of the tragic Station nightclub fireplace in 2003, which killed 100 individuals and injured 230 others. Nice White — reunited with each Russell and Kendall — was performing on the nightclub when a large fireplace broke out after pyrotechnics set off by the band’s tour supervisor ignited flammable acoustic foam behind the stage. The band’s guitarist Ty Longley was among the many individuals who died within the fireplace.

In 2015, Russell introduced that he’d launch a documentary on the mass casualty. “It’s a narrative of my life intertwined with the story of the fireplace,” Russell stated on the time. “It’s actually arduous, you already know, but it surely’s going to present me an opportunity to apologize and say how I really feel about it. I by no means had the possibility to say, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Whereas Russell was not charged, he and Nice White did settle a $1 million lawsuit with victims of the fireplace, which was a part of an general $176 million settlement fund. “That’s that band’s legacy,” Victoria Potvin Eagan, a fan who escaped the tragedy, informed Rolling Stone in 2013.

Nice White and Russell reunited in 2006, however separated as soon as once more in 2009 on account of Russell’s well being points associated to his habit points. Russell exited the group and ended up suing Kendall and the Nice White band, although they finally reached an settlement.

Kendall has continued to tour with the Nice White title with rotating vocalists. His model of the band made headlines for performing in July 2020, within the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, with no social distancing or masks.

This story was up to date at 8:25 p.m. ET on Aug. 16 to incorporate his confirmed reason behind demise.

This story was up to date at 8:50 p.m. ET on Aug. 16 to incorporate Nice White’s assertion about Russell’s demise.