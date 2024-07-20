Former Geffen Records Executive Eddie Rosenblatt, Dead At 89

SANTA BARBARA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Eddie Rosenblatt, a veteran label government identified for his lengthy tenure at Geffen Information, died on July sixteenth. He was 89.

In accordance with a press release from his publicist, Rosenblatt handed at a hospital in Santa Barbara from issues of pneumonia.

A New York native, Rosenblatt attended Brooklyn School and did a stint within the U.S. Military within the Nineteen Fifties earlier than he relocated to Cleveland for his first music trade function at Cosnat Distribution, and later, Mainline Distribution, the place he met fellow music legends akin to Phil and Leonard Chess.

In 1967, Rosenblatt relocated to Los Angeles for a job as Gross sales Director at A&M Information. He went on to co-found the impartial label, TA Information with Steve Binder.

In 1971, Rosenblatt joined Warner Bros. Information as Director of Gross sales and helped to supervise the launch of WEA Distribution and was ultimately named Vice President of Gross sales and Radio Promotion.

9 years later, he joined with David Geffen to launch Geffen Information and served because the label’s first president, and helped to interrupt artists akin to Peter Gabriel, Quarterflash, and Whitesnake.

Following the sale of Geffen in 1990. Rosenblatt joined Geffen’s new venture, DGC, once more serving because the label’s first president. Rosenblatt was later named because the successor for DreamWorks SKG after Geffen introduced he was stepping down in 1995.

“For those who consider David because the imaginative and prescient behind Geffen Information, then Eddie is the guts. That label is not only worthwhile, it’s acquired hipness and warmth, and Eddie is the glue that has held it collectively all these years,” Warner Information Government Mo Ostin stated, in accordance with an obituary supplied by Rosenblatt’s publicist.

In 1998, amid the consolidation of the label trade, Rosenblatt stepped away from the label enterprise and relocated along with his spouse, Barbara “Bobbi” Rosenblatt, to Montecito, the place they engaged in native charitable actions, together with a job on the board of the non-profit outpatient Sansum Clinic.

Eddie is survived by his 4 kids, Michael, Steven, Peter, and Gretchen, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His spouse Bobbi, to whom he was married for 68 years, handed away in 2023.

A memorial service continues to be to be deliberate and particulars can be shared with family and friends within the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the household requests that donations be made in Eddie’s reminiscence to the Sansum Clinic, a nonprofit healthcare group, at https://www.sansumclinic.org/donate-now.