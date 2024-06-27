Former G League Ignite teammates Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis heading to Central Division – The Oakland Press

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports activities Author

Former G League Ignite teammates Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis will start their NBA careers as Central Division rivals whereas this system that developed them disappears.

The Detroit Pistons chosen Holland with the fifth general choose within the NBA draft on Wednesday night time. The transfer shocked the 6-foot-8 ahead, who stated he didn’t have any contact with the Pistons earlier than the draft.

“It’s an enormous shock to me,” Holland stated.

Six picks later, the Bulls took Buzelis, a Chicago-area product and 6-9 ahead whose mother and father performed professionally in Lithuania.

