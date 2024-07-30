Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta dies at 31, reports say

Este artículo se ofrece en Español

Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta reportedly died in a crash within the Dominican Republic, in keeping with a number of stories. He was 31.

Moronta reportedly died Sunday in a crash in his house nation of the Dominican Republic. Extra particulars about his dying weren’t accessible.

He joined the Dodgers in March 2022, and appeared in 22 video games earlier than he moved onto different Main League Baseball groups and ultimately Mexican and Dominican baseball leagues.

Moronta most not too long ago performed for the Bravos de León of the Mexican League, in keeping with SI.com. He had been launched simply this previous Thursday.