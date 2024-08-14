Former Disney star Skai Jackson arrested for pushing boyfriend at Universal Studios: officials

article --> Responding officers from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station detained Jackson upon arrival on Friday, Aug. 9, and reviewed digicam footage that allegedly indicated she was the first aggressor within the incident. The 22-year-old actress allegedly pushed her boyfriend twice contained in the park. Skai Jackson attends Nickeodeon’s twenty eighth Annual Youngsters’ Alternative Awards at The Discussion board in Los Angeles, USA, on 28 March 2015. Picture: Hubert Boesl – NO WIRE SERVICE – | utilization worldwide (Picture by Hubert Boesl/image alliance through Getty Photos) --> --> Jackson was booked for misdemeanor spousal battery round 6:30 p.m. and launched by 9:30 after posting a $20,000 bond.

Her arraignment at Van Nuys Superior Court docket is scheduled for Oct. 11.

A consultant for the actress didn’t instantly return Fox Information Digital’s request for remark.

