Former college baseball players who have won the MLB Home Run Derby

Solely 13 collegiate stars have gone on to take first place within the MLB Residence Run Derby because the All-Star weekend occasion was launched in 1985. The newest to take action was Florida product Pete Alonso, who gained the 2021 occasion at Coors Area in Denver with the New York Mets. It was his second consecutive derby win, turning into the primary former faculty baseball participant to attain the feat. Alonso’s 2019 crown got here at Cleveland’s Progressive Area.

Earlier than Alonso, solely two MLB gamers in historical past had efficiently defended their Residence Run Derby title — Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Cespedes (2013-14).

Let’s have a look again on the full record of former faculty baseball gamers to raise the trophy:

YEAR PLAYER MLB TEAM COLLEGE CAREER MLB HRS CAREER NCAA HRS 1986 Wally Joyner* California Angels BYU (1981-83) 204 43 1987 Andre Dawson Chicago Cubs Florida A&M (1973-75) 438 Stats N/A 1992 Mark McGwire Oakland Athletics USC (1982-84) 583 53 1995 Frank Thomas Chicago White Sox Auburn (1987-89) 521 49 1996 Barry Bonds San Francisco Giants Arizona State (1983-85) 762 45 1997 Tino Martinez New York Yankees Tampa (1986-88) 339 54 2001 Luis Gonzalez Arizona Diamondbacks South Alabama (1987-88) 354 23 2002 Jason Giambi New York Yankees Lengthy Seaside State (1990-92) 440 1992 stats N/A 2006 Ryan Howard Philadelphia Phillies Missouri State (1998-01) 382 50 2015 Todd Frazier Cincinnati Reds Rutgers (2005-07) 218 42 2017 Aaron Decide New York Yankees Fresno State (2011-13) 239** 18 2018 Bryce Harper Washington Nationals School of Southern Nevada (NJCAA)# (2010) 288** 31 2019, 2021 Pete Alonso New York Mets Florida (2014-16) 172** 23

#Junior School

*Denotes that participant was a co-winner

** Denotes lively complete

That is 12 totally different winners unfold out throughout 9 totally different conferences and two divisions within the NCAA — Dawson performed for Florida A&M again when the Rattlers performed in Division II — with one other from junior faculty (Harper). The one two NCAA conferences with a couple of consultant is the Pac-12 (McGwire, Bonds) and the SEC (Frank Thomas and Pete Alonso).