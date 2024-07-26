Former Chiefs lineman Isaiah Buggs sentenced to hard labor in Alabama on animal cruelty charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Kansas Metropolis Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty costs.

Tuscaloosa County District Decide Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs on July 19 to a 12 months of onerous labor, ordering him to serve 60 days. The remaining could be suspended for 2 years “pending the habits of the defendant.”

Buggs, 27, additionally will not be allowed to have or be round firearms or personal canine or cats.

The Chiefs launched the previous Alabama participant on June 24, eight days after his second latest arrest in Alabama. He was arrested on a cost of home violence/housebreaking and launched on a $5,000 bond, based on data from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Workplace.

The run-stuffing deal with out of Alabama performed three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier than spending the previous two with the Detroit Lions. He has began 23 video games and appeared in 56 in his profession, with 89 tackles and two sacks. He had signed a $1,292,500 contract with Kansas Metropolis for the upcoming season.

___

AP NFL: