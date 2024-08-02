Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward announces retirement

John Karalis on a particular Celtics locker room and the group’s stability all through its title run

John Karalis on a particular Celtics locker room and the group’s stability all through its title run

BOSTON – Gordon Hayward, who spent three seasons with the Celtics after signing a big contract in free company, introduced his retirement on Thursday.

Hayward averaged simply over 15 factors per recreation for his profession after being drafted by Utah out of Butler in 2010.

In 2017, Hayward signed a 4-year, $128 million deal to play in Boston. The Celtics deliberate to jumpstart their rebuild by pairing Hayward with Kyrie Irving, who they traded for in the identical offseason.

As an alternative, Hayward suffered a grotesque ankle damage simply minutes into his first common season recreation with the Celtics and was compelled to overlook your complete season.

Hayward performed two extra years with the Celtics earlier than going to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal.

The 34-year-old launched an announcement saying his choice.

“Immediately, I’m formally retiring from the sport of Basketball. It has been an unbelievable journey and I am so grateful to everybody who helped me obtain greater than I ever imagined,” he stated.

“As I transfer to spend extra time with my household as a father and husband, I look ahead to new adventures and challenges, taking with me the teachings I’ve discovered on the courtroom that can information me throughout my subsequent chapters, each in enterprise and in life,” Hayward added.

Whereas enjoying at Butler College, Hayward almost led the Bulldogs to a miraculous upset over Duke within the 2010 nationwide championship recreation. Hayward’s heave from halfcourt bounced off the rim, and the Blue Devils held on to win.

Extra from CBS Information