Former Big Brother Stars Reveal Their Picks to Win Season 26

The winner of Large Brother season 26 is about to be topped.

On Sunday, October 13, viewers will watch Chelsie Baham, Makensy Manbeck and Cam Sullivan-Brown compete within the season finale in hopes of securing jury votes and successful the $750,000 money prize.

For a lot of Large Brother alums, this season was an enormous success because of huge personalities and even greater sport strikes.

“There are a number of iconic moments from this season, like Angela’s notorious meltdown when she known as Matt ‘loopy eyes’ or when Tucker used his Energy of Veto to save lots of Angela as an alternative of himself from the block,” season 25 winner Jag Bains completely informed Us Weekly earlier than premiere night time. “This solid was like no different.”

Earlier than host Julie Chen Moonves crowns a winner on stay TV, Us Weekly spoke with earlier Large Brother winners and fan-favorite contestants. Maintain studying to see their predictions and takeaways from an unpredictable season.

‘Large Brother’ Season 24 Winner Taylor Hale

“Large Brother is Chelsie’s sport to lose,” Taylor informed Us on the Us Weekly + Pluto TV Actuality Stars of the Yr Social gathering at Hollywood’s Dream Resort on Thursday, October 10. “Chelsie has performed an unimaginable sport head to toe. She’s performed from the highest. She’s performed from the underside. She’s every little thing I’d have needed to do on my first season that I didn’t have the area to do. It’s been actually, actually cool to see her simply completely dominate the sport.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 26 Contestant Lisa Weintraub

“I’d like to see a lady win and I’m rooting for Makensy,” Lisa informed Us on the Us Weekly + Pluto TV Actuality Stars of the Yr Social gathering. “Chelsie’s enjoying a very good sport. She has her hand in some sticky jars of honey all through the entire sport, whether or not folks understand it or not. So her sport, when it comes to technique, is crushing it, but it surely’s additionally a social sport, and so you need to play that sensible.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 25 Winner Jag Bains

“Fingers down, Chelsie is enjoying one of the best sport in the home and is setting herself up in a robust place to win the present,” Jag proclaimed. “America’s Favourite Participant goes to be the one and solely Tucker. He introduced a lot chaos and leisure to the sport. It’s onerous to not love him!”

‘Large Brother’ Season 20 Runner-Up Tyler Crispen

“I received Chelsie successful Large Brother as a result of I drafted her first in my Large Brother fantasy draft and since she has performed probably the most well-rounded sport,” Tyler shared with Us. “I feel Tucker takes house America’s fav. The person was casting gold.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 22 Winner Cody Calafiore

“The Winners Circle Podcast” host believes Chelsie will win the sport partly due to her 4 HOH wins. He would additionally like to see Tucker with America’s Favourite Participant. “He introduced again a type of leisure to Large Brother that we hadn’t seen in a short while,” Cody shared with Us, “and it was so refreshing.”

An honorable trophy, nonetheless, additionally goes to Angela. As Cody defined, “Her blow-ups and conduct have been so memorable. She was nice.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 20 Contestant Haleigh Broucher

“Except Makensy is ready to safe the HOH and completely shocks everybody by taking Cam (through which case, I feel she wins), I feel the win is Chelsie’s for the taking,” Haleigh shared with Us. “What I’ll keep in mind most from this season is Angela as an all-around character and Chelsie’s expertise at puppeteering the sport. Honorable point out to Makensy’s comp wins when it mattered most — Aggies assist Aggies!”

‘Large Brother’ Season 18 Winner Nicole Franzel

“I feel Chelsie will win as a result of she was controlling many of the season!” Nicole shared with Us. “She shall be in [the] closing two regardless and I feel that claims so much.” Whereas she known as your entire solid “tremendous kind-hearted,” Nicole’s hope is that Leah is topped America’s Favourite Participant “for being so loyal!”

‘Large Brother’ Season 10 Runner-Up Memphis Garrett

“I’m placing my cash on Chelsie,” Memphis shared with Us. “She has performed a tremendous sport with so many HOH wins. She has set herself as much as win this sport.”

The Garrett Hospitality Group founder additionally gave credit score to your entire solid for an ideal season by explaining, “I feel the takeaway this yr of the houseguests is {that a} various solid can coexist within the Large Brother home, have fun their variations whereas nonetheless enjoying the good sport of Large Brother.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 25 Contestant Cory Wurtenberger

“Chelsie goes to win Large Brother — every other final result could be an atrocity,” Cory informed Us. “If MJ fights off her rationalizing demons and takes Cam to the ultimate 2, she’ll even be a particularly enjoyable winner. However that’s not gonna occur.”

In a season stuffed with blindsides, Cory may also always remember Joseph’s eviction. “Cedric’s eviction was exhilarating, however we have been really blindsided by Joseph being ousted over Kimo,” he added. “Watching Chelsie and MJ flip their votes within the diary room whereas voting was an ideal encapsulation of this season’s chaotic, unconventional and entertaining gameplay.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 25 Contestant America Lopez

“I feel Chelsie will win, duh! She’s been operating circles across the different houseguests all season, so she deserves it!!” America informed Us. “I like a superb blindside, so I’m hoping she wins closing HOH and cuts MJ.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 23 Contestant Claire Rehfuss

Whereas Claire thinks Chelsie goes to win, she has an sudden decide for America’s Favourite Participant. “I feel Cam will win,” she stated. “All of the canines on the crib are going to point out up and vote!”

General, The Superb Race winner praised the solid for his or her severe gameplay. “I’ll keep in mind all of the flips!” she informed Us. “I imply, a veto was used primarily each single week! This solid performed with their coronary heart and DELIVERED!”

‘Large Brother’ Season 19 Winner Josh Martinez

“I feel it’s secure to say {that a} girl is successful this season and I’m actually hoping it’s Chelsie,” Josh informed Us. “She’s performed the right finish sport and has set herself up for the win. As the one Latino winner, I like to see illustration as properly and she or he would simply be one of the best rep for this season. Truthfully, this solid was so good and made for such an entertaining season. However I like daring chaotic gamers and Angela checks the entire packing containers.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 21 Contestant Tommy Bracco

“Chelsie will win,” Tommy informed Us after celebrating his bachelor occasion. “If anybody else wins, it’ll be such a letdown. Makensy received competitions when it mattered, however Chelsie had a maintain on this sport from very early on. Simply as she’s been capable of manipulate Makensy and Cam all through the season, I predict she’s going to till she wins your entire factor.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 23 Winner Xavier Prather

“The one method Chelsie doesn’t win is that if Makensy or Cam win the ultimate HOH and determine to chop Chelsie,” Xavier defined to Us. “If Chelsie wins the ultimate HOH or sits within the closing two chairs, she’s received the sport on lock (until there’s a bitter jury) and shall be one of many extra spectacular winners we’ve seen lately. The America’s Favourite Participant race is probably going between Tucker and Angela, who’re simply the 2 largest characters from the season.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 23 Contestant Hannah Chaddha

Like many previous contestants, Hannah believes Chelsie will win the sport with Tucker being named America’s Favourite Houseguest. Relating to the entire season, nonetheless, Hannah can’t assist however applaud your entire solid and crew.

“From the equitable competitions to the theme to the AI enviornment twist to the houseguests, this season has been completely unimaginable!” she informed Us. “We’ll nonetheless be quoting ‘Loopy Eyes’ and ‘Shoutout to All My Dawgs on the Crib’ for years to come back, however most significantly, the houseguests this season gave us character and unpredictability, whereas nonetheless remaining respectful of each other.”

‘Large Brother’ Season 15 Winner Andy Herren

“I’m REALLY hoping that Makensy wins the ultimate HOH, takes Chelsie to the tip and loses to Chelsie 7-0,” Andy informed Us. “After a season of wonderful gameplay from Chelsie and appalling gameplay from MJ, it’s what they each deserve.”

After watching the season, Andy will cherish one particular battle captured on digital camera. “The second I’ll keep in mind most from the season is Angela calling Lisa a twit,” he stated. “It was the right battle. Angela was nasty, however she didn’t go too far, which is all we will ask of an ideal actuality TV villain.”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

‘Large Brother’ Season 21 Contestant Christie Murphy

Though Christie predicts Chelsie will win the sport, she will be able to’t assist however give credit score to Angela for being an ideal contestant to observe. “I’ll ceaselessly keep in mind the season for Angela’s obscenities!” she informed Us. “That girl made me giggle so rattling onerous! Actually, each second she was on my display was TV gold.”

Associated: See Us Weekly‘s High 29 Actuality TV Moments of the Yr

Disney/John & Joseph Pictures; Disney/Andrew Eccles The previous yr has been chock-full of memorable actuality TV moments — and Us Weekly has narrowed down one of the best of one of the best. A number of tears have been shed on reveals akin to Vanderpump Guidelines and Love Island USA, whereas issues received heated within the Bravo universe on The Actual Housewives […]

‘Large Brother’ Season 23 Contestant Britini D’Angelo

If Britini was a betting girl, she would place her cash on Chelsie to win the sport with Tucker being named America’s Favourite Houseguest. “What I’ll keep in mind most about this season’s houseguests is that they have been PLAYING!” she defined to Us. “The AI Area made eviction night time extra thrilling to observe as a result of the end result of Thursday’s eviction was unknown till the competitors was over. The blindsides have been huge. The veto was used left and proper. It was really only a very thrilling season to observe as a viewer!”

Large Brother’s season 26 finale airs Sunday, October 13 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.