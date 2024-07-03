Former All-Star guard Kemba Walker announces retirement

• Obtain the NBA App

Kemba Walker, the all-time main scorer in Charlotte Hornets historical past and a four-time All-Star in his 12 NBA seasons, introduced his basketball retirement on Tuesday.

Walker, who performed for AS Monaco of the Euroleague final season, spent eight seasons with the Hornets (2011-19), two seasons with the Boston Celtics (2019-21) and one season every with the New York Knicks (2021-22) and Dallas Mavericks (2022-23) in his NBA profession.

In his social media submit, Walker wrote: “Basketball has accomplished extra for me than I might’ve ever imagined, and I’m tremendous grateful for the wonderful journey I’ve had. With that, I’m right here to share that I’m formally retiring from the sport of basketball.

“This has been a dream. Once I look again, I nonetheless can’t imagine the issues I achieved in my profession.”

Perpetually a Buzz Metropolis legend ⭐ pic.twitter.com/SNpGTPNd9O — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 2, 2024

The 6-foot guard was a three-time NBA All-Star in Charlotte, after which in his first season in Boston in 2019-20. However the 33-year-old Walker missed important time not too long ago with knee points, together with taking part in 37 video games with New York in 2021-22 and simply 9 video games with Dallas final season.

Walker retires because the Hornets’ high scorer and ranks within the franchise’s high three in video games performed, assists and steals whereas additionally holding the staff document for 3-pointers made and tried, discipline objectives made and tried and free throws made and tried.

He averaged 19.3 factors for his 12-year NBA profession, which adopted him nearly single-handedly powering Connecticut to the 2011 NCAA championship in a exceptional late-season run.

Walker performed many of the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season, the final of 5 consecutive seasons by which he averaged a minimum of 20 factors per recreation.

Info from The Related Press was used on this report.