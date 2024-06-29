Former ABC and Studio Executive Was 56

Stephanie Leifer, a longtime government at ABC and studio ABC Signature, has died. She was 56.

Leifer died of most cancers on Thursday. She spent a mixed 28 years at ABC Signature (and its forerunner, ABC Studios) and ABC, starting on the community in 1994 as an assistant within the community’s TV film division.

“Stephanie was a beloved member of the Disney Leisure Tv household for almost three many years, and our hearts are damaged by the devastating information of her passing,” Disney Leisure Tv mentioned in a press release. “She was a extremely admired government, whose artistic impression was solely matched by the relationships she nurtured each throughout the firm and throughout the trade. Our sincerest condolences exit to her household, particularly her husband and our colleague, Jonathan, and their two stunning kids, Amelia and Noah.”

After becoming a member of ABC, Leifer rose by way of the ranks, holding positions within the present programming, drama and comedy departments at ABC and serving as senior vp comedy growth from 2002-06. She then moved to ABC Studios, the place she turned head of present programming — overseeing reveals together with Gray’s Anatomy, Misplaced, Determined Housewives, Fortress and lots of others — in 2010. She held that place till departing the studio, which was renamed ABC Signature following the Disney-Twentieth Century Fox merger, in 2022.

Previous to becoming a member of ABC, Leifer labored at public tv station WGBH in Boston and on the Writers and Artists Company in Los Angeles.

A personal funeral is deliberate, with a celebration of life to come back within the close to future. Donations in her reminiscence may be made to CASA of Los Angeles, the place she was a court-appointed particular advocate for foster kids.