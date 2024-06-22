Fordyce, Arkansas shooting: Suspect arrested after opening fire at Mad Butcher grocery store, killing 3 and wounding 10

FORDYCE, Arkansas — A shooter who opened hearth Friday at a grocery retailer in Arkansas left the shop and parked automobiles riddled with bullet holes as bystanders ducked for canopy each indoors and within the parking zone, killing 3 folks and wounding 10 others, authorities stated.

The wounded included two regulation enforcement officers who exchanged hearth with and shot the suspect, state police stated. The capturing occurred about 11:30 a.m. on the Mad Butcher grocery retailer in Fordyce, a metropolis of about 3,200 folks situated 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

“It is tragic, our hearts are damaged,” Col. Mike Hagar, director of the Arkansas State Police and public security secretary, informed reporters Friday.

Police recognized the suspected shooter as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey of New Edinburg. He was taken to jail and charged with three counts of capital homicide, whereas different costs are nonetheless pending. No court docket date had been set, in response to the inmate roster.

A state police spokesperson didn’t know if Posey had an lawyer, and the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Workplace stated it had no info.

Neither the officers’ nor Posey’s accidents had been life threatening. The remaining accidents ranged from “not life-threatening to extraordinarily vital,” Hagar stated.

It is the newest mass capturing the place a grocery retailer is its backdrop. A white supremacist in 2022 killed 10 Black folks at a Buffalo grocery store. That capturing got here a bit greater than a yr after one at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store, the place 10 folks had been killed.

Police didn’t instantly say whether or not the capturing occurred inside or exterior the shop. Police didn’t determine the victims and haven’t launched a motive for the capturing.

Roderick Rogers, a member of town council, stated he known as the county sheriff when workers at his restaurant close by notified him of the capturing.

Rogers stated when he bought there, he noticed folks operating for canopy in each path, even one operating to the hospital close by.

“Folks had been simply leaping into automobiles to get to security,” Rogers stated.

Video posted on social media confirmed at the least one particular person mendacity within the parking zone, whereas one other captured a number of gunshots ringing out.

Amiya Doherty stated she was in her mom’s automobile within the grocery retailer’s parking zone when she heard what she was thought was fireworks. When she noticed a person holding a gun and firing, she stated she ducked out of view.

“I held my sister’s hand and I informed her I like her,” Doherty informed Little Rock tv station KATV.

Photographs from reporters on the scene confirmed a slew of bullet holes within the grocery retailer’s window, and spent shell casings strewn all through the parking zone. In video footage, native and state businesses might be seen responding to the scene, with at the least one medical helicopter touchdown close by.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated she had been briefed on the capturing.

“I’m grateful to regulation enforcement and first responders for his or her fast and heroic motion to save lots of lives,” Sanders posted on the social media platform X. “My prayers are with the victims and all these impacted by this.”

The White Home stated President Joe Biden has been briefed on the capturing and his crew will proceed to maintain him up to date.

David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his native gasoline station in Fordyce to refill his automobile when he heard what he thought had been fireworks from a close-by vendor’s stand.

“We heard a couple of little pops,” he stated.

He then noticed folks operating from the Mad Butcher grocery retailer into the parking zone, and one particular person mendacity on the bottom. He started recording video together with his cellphone earlier than the gunfire escalated.

“The police began to point out up, after which there was large gunfire and ambulances pulling up,” he stated. “The bullets had been simply flying.”