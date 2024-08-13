Ford, Mazda warn owners to stop driving older vehicles with dangerous Takata air bag inflators

DETROIT (AP) — Ford and Mazda are warning the homeowners of greater than 475,000 older automobiles within the U.S. to not drive them as a result of they’ve harmful Takata air bag inflators that haven’t been changed.

The warning issued Tuesday covers greater than 374,000 Ford, Lincoln and Mercury automobiles from the 2004 via 2014 mannequin years and practically 83,000 Mazdas from the 2003 via 2015 mannequin years.

The Nationwide Freeway Visitors Security Administration says the inflators can explode with an excessive amount of power in a crash, blowing aside a steel canister and capturing fragments that may severely injure or kill individuals. All have been recalled beforehand however repairs haven’t been accomplished.

Ford fashions lined by the warning embody 2004 to 2011 Ranger pickups, 2005 via 2014 Mustangs, 2005 and 2006 Ford GTs, 2006 via 2012 Fusions and 2007 via 2010 Edge SUVs.

Affected Mercury and Lincoln fashions embody the Milan, MKZ and Zephyr from 2006 via 2012, and the MKX from 2007 via 2010.

Mazdas lined by the warning are the 2004 to 2009 B-Sequence pickup, 2003 via 2013 Mazda 6, the 2006 and 2007 Speed6 and the 2004 via 2011 RX-8. Additionally included are the 2004 via 2006 MPV, the 2007 via 2012 CX-7 and the 2007 via 2015 CX-9.

The federal government says 27 individuals have been killed within the U.S. by defective Takata inflators, which used risky ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air baggage in a crash. The chemical can deteriorate over time when uncovered to excessive temperatures and humidity. Greater than 400 individuals within the U.S. have been harm.

Worldwide a minimum of 35 individuals have been killed by Takata inflators in Malaysia, Australia and the U.S.

Potential for a harmful malfunction led to the most important collection of auto remembers in U.S. historical past, with a minimum of 67 million Takata inflators concerned. The U.S. authorities says many haven’t been repaired. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The exploding air baggage despatched Takata into chapter 11.

Homeowners can test to see if their automobiles are lined by going to the NHTSA web site and keying of their car identification or license plate numbers.Ford and Mazda even have recall web sites.

If a car has an unrepaired Takata inflator, homeowners ought to cease driving them and name a seller to arrange a restore appointment. Ford and Mazda are providing free towing or cellular repairs and loaner automobiles if obligatory, NHTSA says.

“Even minor crashes may end up in exploding Takata air baggage that may kill or produce life-altering, grotesque accidents,” the company mentioned in a press release. “Older mannequin yr automobiles put their occupants at increased danger.”

Ford says greater than 765,000 inflators in Ford and Lincoln automobiles worldwide shouldn’t be pushed till the air bag inflators have been changed. Within the U.S., the corporate has made greater than 121 million makes an attempt to contact homeowners together with emails, cellphone calls, textual content messages and visits to buyer properties. The corporate says over 95% of its U.S. prospects have had their inflators changed.

Nissan, Honda, Stellantis, Ford, BMW and Toyota and Mazda have beforehand issued comparable “don’t drive” warnings for a few of their automobiles outfitted with Takata inflators.