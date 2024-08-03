Ford Amphitheater Prepares For Its Grand Opening With A Trio Of Shows By OneRepublic

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — The Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs introduced the main points of the venue’s grand opening, that includes a trio of absolutely sold-out performances by OneRepublic.

OneRepublic is scheduled to take the stage at The Ford for exhibits on August ninth, tenth and eleventh alongside Magic Big.

A tender opening for the venue will happen on August sixth, that includes Faculty of Rock, The Colorado Springs Philharmonic, and Phil Vassar.

Owned by the leisure and hospitality firm VENU and operated via a partnership with AEG Presents, the 8,000-capacity venue is billed as a state-of-the-art luxurious vacation spot.

“August marks a monumental milestone for VENU as we unveil the Ford Amphitheater to the world. I’m immensely proud to be a part of this historic second, bringing a state-of-the-art music venue to Colorado Springs. These unique opening occasions not solely have fun our dedication to distinctive reside leisure but in addition cement our place in music historical past. We look ahead to sharing this unimaginable expertise with our group and music lovers in every single place. Let’s rock and roll,” said JW Roth, Founder and Chairman of VENU.