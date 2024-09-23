For Andy Dalton, a chance he didn’t plan for went better than he could have expected

However with that got here the lightness of a win, a reduction that they hadn’t loved in a while (their final victory was Dec. 17, 2023 towards the Falcons).

Gamers talked in regards to the happiness that got here with complementary soccer and the way Dalton and the offense’s early juice lifted all the workforce.

“I believed our guys got here out with the correct angle, the correct mentality from the beginning and we by no means slowed down,” Dalton stated. “And that was the enjoyable half about it’s we did not simply put one drive collectively, we have been capable of do it the entire recreation, play complementary soccer, and guys have been having a ton of enjoyable, and that is the way it ought to be.”

Enjoyable has been briefly provide on these lengthy rides house (the final street win was within the 2022 season finale in New Orleans, and there have been two teaching modifications since then). And as a lot as they loved it, there was additionally a recognition that there have been no guarantees this season.

This was one good day. It was one lots of people wanted.

“I imply, it exhibits what we are able to do,” Dalton stated. “And I feel that is for us, it is like, all proper, we confirmed what our normal is now, we all know what we are able to do and the purpose is to have the ability to show that every week.