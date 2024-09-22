Football vs Oklahoma on 9/21/2024 – Box Score

Oklahoma at 11:55

1st and 10 at OKL32 Oklahoma drive begin at 11:55.

1st and 10 at OKL32 (11:55) Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael cross incomplete brief proper to Barnes,Jovantae thrown to OU31.

2nd and 10 at OKL32 (11:48) No Huddle-Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael cross full brief center to Sharp,Bauer caught at OU39, for 7 yards to the OU39 (Brooks,Will).

third and three at OKL39 (11:29) No Huddle-Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael cross full brief center to Pettaway,Jaquaize caught at OU48, for 19 yards to the TEN42 (Perry,Kalib; Brooks,Will), 1ST DOWN.

1st and 10 at TEN42 (11:05) No Huddle-Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael rush left for 3 yards achieve to the TEN39 (Charles,Christian).

2nd and seven at TEN39 (10:27) No Huddle-Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael cross full brief proper to Sharp,Bauer caught at TEN35, for five yards to the TEN34 (Harrison,Christian).

third and a pair of at TEN34 (10:05) No Huddle-Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael cross full brief left to Ragins,Zion caught at TEN24, for 10 yards to the TEN24, Finish Of Play, 1ST DOWN, PENALTY TEN Private Foul (Bailey,Dominic) 12 yards from TEN24 to TEN12, 1ST DOWN.

1st and 10 at TEN12 (09:34) No Huddle-Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael cross incomplete brief proper thrown to TEN10 QB hurried by Pili,Keenan.

2nd and 10 at TEN12 (09:27) No Huddle-Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael rush center for 11 yards achieve to the TEN01 (Carter,Arion; Harrison,Christian), 1ST DOWN. The earlier play is below automated evaluation – “Wanting the aim line”. PLAY OVERTURNED. (Unique Play: (09:27) No Huddle-Shotgun #9 M.Hawkins Jr. rush center for 12 yards achieve to the TEN00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 09:18, 1ST DOWN).

1st and 1 at TEN1 (09:07) No Huddle-Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael rush proper for 1 yard loss to the TEN02 (Carter,Arion).

2nd and a pair of at TEN2 (08:30) No Huddle-Shotgun Hawkins Jr.,Michael cross full brief proper to Barnes,Jovantae caught at TEN01, for two yards to the TEN00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 08:25.

1st and 10 at TEN3 Pettaway,Jaquaize cross try Profitable PENALTY OU Private Foul (Sexton,Jacob) 15 yards from TEN03 to TEN18. NO PLAY.

1st and 10 at TEN18 Keltner,Tyler kick try failed (H: Plaster,Josh, LS: Anderson,Ben).