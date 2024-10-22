Football Food for your Tailgate Party

Creator

Chef Todd Mohr

Revealed

March 25, 2010

Phrase rely

303

Planning soccer meals on your tailgate get together can imply bringing your tailgate recipes with you, or creating them at residence. When you select to convey meals, I’ve received the secrets and techniques to maintaining your soccer meals sizzling till the sport begins.

My first secret to profitable tailgate meals is to at all times convey two coolers to my tailgate get together. One is a chilly cooler to maintain my substances for on-site cooking under the temperature hazard zone of 40f – 140f (6c – 60c). This fashion, once I select to make a saute of shrimp scampi tomorrow, all my substances shall be recent and protected.

The second cooler I convey is the new cooler. The new cooler is stuffed with the soccer meals gadgets that I’ve made at residence, however am bringing to the tailgate get together. Once more, the problem is to maintain these sizzling gadgets ABOVE the identical temperature hazard zone talked about above. How do you retain gadgets in a sizzling cooler as sizzling as potential? You may’t have an open flame or charcoal in a plastic cooler.

I’m going to share my #1 caterer’s secret for maintaining meals sizzling on-the-go with you, and it entails one thing that you simply take a look at daily. This family merchandise will put out warmth for hours should you put together it accurately. In the present day’s video will clarify.

Throw a tailgate get together earlier than your favourite recreation and you’ve got two decisions: put together meals on the recreation, or convey it with you. When you determine to arrange your soccer meals earlier than the sport, you’ll need to guarantee the tailgate meals stays protected and sizzling till recreation time. When you select to prepare dinner on the recreation, tomorrow’s video gives you a brand new thought for soccer meals at your tailgate get together.

Prepare dinner Like a Chef at Residence in 16 weeks assured!