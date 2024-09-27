Folie à Deux’ Album ‘Harlequin’

Girl Gaga is opening up in regards to the inspiration behind her Joker: Folie à Deux companion album titled Harlequin.

The actress-singer lately spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about discovering a steadiness between herself and her character Lee, aka Harley Quinn, for the album, which shall be launched Friday and embody 13 tracks.

“I believe that for me, this concept of twin identities was all the time one thing that was part of my music-making,” Gaga defined. “I used to be all the time creating characters in my music, and after I made Lee for Joker, she simply actually had this profound impact on me. The movie had a lot music in it, a lot music that I like, and I used to be in a position to uncover the character by way of the story, by way of the music that we did reside every single day in addition to dance and the costumes and the make-up. So I form of had this deep expertise with the character and she or he simply didn’t actually depart me creatively, and I made a decision I needed to make a complete album impressed by her.”

The “Shallow” artist added that her Joker: Folie à Deux character is a “actually advanced girl and I believe, significantly as a girl in music and a feminine producer, it was actually enjoyable to go, ‘This album shall be and I shall be what I would like, after I resolve, each time I really feel prefer it. If I would like it to be blues, it’ll be blues. If I would like it to be funk, it’ll be funk. If I would like it to be soul, it’ll be soul.’”

Gaga introduced Harlequin earlier this week after teasing followers for weeks a couple of shock undertaking. In a tracklist preview, Spotify additionally shared the names of the album’s songs, together with “Good Morning,” “Get Blissful (2024),” “Oh, When the Saints,” “World on a String,” “That’s Leisure,” “Smile,” “The Joker” and “Folie à Deux,” amongst others.

Lowe additionally famous that the album, which he described as LG 6.5, which means “half Gaga and half Lee,” not solely sounds “actually, actually enjoyable,” but additionally “actually free.”

“Yeah, it was actually enjoyable,” Gaga responded. “It was utterly releasing as a result of calling it LG 6.5, it’s form of not beholden to pop music or popular culture in the identical approach that a few of my different releases is perhaps. And it form of gave it a freedom in that approach.”

Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker musical sequel, which sees Gaga star reverse Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, opens in theaters on Oct. 4.