Flula Borg Talks Working With Anna Faris for My Spy: The Eternal City

Flula Borg has realized that the saying “don’t meet your heroes” isn’t at all times true — particularly whenever you’re working with Anna Faris on the set of My Spy: The Everlasting Metropolis.

“She’s implausible. She’s a legend. She has a few of the funniest roles in cinema historical past to me,” Borg, 42, solely advised Us Weekly whereas selling the Prime Video movie. “She is so humorous. It was wonderful. … They’re all so type and naturally, however Anna was fantastic. So type.”

Warning: Spoilers beneath for My Spy: The Everlasting Metropolis.

Whereas the sequel to 2020’s My Spy is full of heavyweight stars, Borg received to group up most intently with Faris. She stars as Nancy, a highschool choir trainer turned terrorist, whereas Borg performs Crane, one in every of her high-level baddies serving to along with her mission to take down the Vatican.

Borg was very happy to lean into the villain function on display — “It’s a pleasant little escape from the fact of getting to be good in order that society doesn’t crumble round us,” he quipped — however behind the scenes there was nothing however love between him and the Simply Pals star, who bonded of their down time on set.

“Two issues occur in case you’re doing humorous issues and you then reduce. Generally extra humorous issues occur, or generally the other occurs and also you get very intense and also you discuss life and unusual issues,” he defined. “So with Anna, each of these issues occurred lots. So it was very enjoyable as a result of I received to know her much more as a result of I didn’t know her. However we additionally received to be goofy.”

Faris, after all, wasn’t the one A-list star on the My Spy roster. Borg additionally discovered himself going face to face with Dave Bautista’s JJ within the movie, which required them to have interaction in some main hand-to-hand fight.

“It was intimidating for me as a result of he’s knowledgeable,” Borg mentioned, stating Bautista’s historical past as knowledgeable wrestler. “He’s accomplished this stuff for many years, whereas I’ve my beginnings as a person who performed a trombone in his vehicle and did lazy vlogs from his Honda Civic. So very totally different backgrounds, however very thrilling.”

In a single scene, the pair get right into a bloody one-on-one in a sunflower area, which Borg mentioned required in depth choreography with a number of props. The scene can also be solely Borg and Bautista, with no stuntmen to assist them execute the second. (The actor clarified that whereas the sunflower showdown is simply him and Bautista, he did produce other scenes the place some “very useful” stunt folks assisted in executing the extra advanced combating.)

‘That scene was enjoyable as a result of we had every kind of various issues concerned,” he gushed. “There are some weapons, there are some sharp objects. There may be some sharp dialogue, and it was enjoyable. No person received injured moreover a pair sunflowers.”

Whereas the possibility to play a hardcore dangerous man is what drew Borg to the motion comedy, the Suicide Squad star thinks there are a lot different causes audiences will fall in love with the story, which is much more “ramped up” and “intense” than the unique.

‘This can be a fantastic escape, a beautiful time to show your mind off and simply be entertained,” he advised Us. “It’s not completely vapid and empty, there’s depth and enjoyable, emotional issues occur [too]. I’m a sucker for father-daughter and father-son story strains. That will get me each time. This film isn’t any totally different. It received me received, once more.”

As followers are simply now urgent play on The Everlasting Metropolis, Borg is heading on to new chapters of his profession. The actor has a ton of notable tasks underneath his belt and he’s trying to broaden his resume even additional.

“I’d like to do a comedy particular. That is very a lot will occur,” Borg, who received his begin by making comedic social media movies, advised Us. “I’m planning this, in order that’s very thrilling. I would like extra motion stuff. I positively need to do extra villain issues, which I’m simply toe dipping into the villainy.”

Borg cited movies like The Equalizer and James Bond as dream roles for himself, however the actor can also be involved in doing romance. Whereas he named Faris as his No. 1 costar for a future romantic comedy, he additionally isn’t very choosy.

“Anna Faris could be a dream, however pay attention, who cares? I’m simply excited. There’s too many. Everyone seems to be extra proficient than me,” he joked. “If I get to be part of [one], I’m already taking part in means out of my league. So anybody with a SAG card, I’m into.”

My Spy: The Everlasting Metropolis is now obtainable to stream on Prime Video.