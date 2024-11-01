Flu Shots – There’s A Better Way

Creator

October 8, 2014

Influenza (the flu) is an especially contagious viral an infection of the higher respiratory tract. The virus causes an acute an infection of the nostril, throat, lungs, center ear, and bronchial tubes. It’s usually an sickness of the winter season and is well unfold from individual to individual by coughing and sneezing. The virus then enters the physique by means of the eyes, nostril, or mouth. There are greater than 200 strains of the virus that are continuously altering so flu photographs haven’t been very efficient.

Signs of the flu intently resemble the signs of the widespread chilly. They embrace fatigue, coughing, sneezing, headache, physique aches, and fever. Oftentimes when fever develops, you might really feel extraordinarily scorching adopted by a interval of shivering chilly. You might also really feel nauseous, weak, and torpid. The widespread chilly solely lasts for 7 to 10 days. The flu can last as long as 12 or extra days adopted by an extra week of restoration time.

In case you are youthful than age 65 with a wholesome immune system, you should still contract the flu virus however it won’t be life threatening. However if you’re over age 65 or have a depressed immune system, contracting the flu could be very critical. Over 25,000 folks die from flu associated circumstances yearly.

Folks over age 65 typically expertise critical respiratory infections like pneumonia after coming down with the flu. You fall right into a excessive danger group if in case you have a weak immune system or if in case you have a coronary heart or critical lung situation no matter your age.

The very best protection towards the flu virus is to maintain your immune system performing at peak effectivity all year long.

Dietary supplements for Immune Well being

1. Vitamin A is a potent antioxidant that strengthens your immune system. Take 15,000 IU day by day, 10,000 IU if you’re pregnant.

2. Beta-Carotene, 15,000 IU, must be taken with Vitamin A.

3. Zinc lozenges must be taken as quickly as flu signs seem.

4. Vitamin C with bioflavonoids strengthens the immune system. Take 5000mg to twenty,000mg per day. Extreme Vitamin C could cause diarrhea so begin out slowly.

5. Garlic supplementation has antiviral and antibacterial components. The Kyolic model is a top quality model, take 2 caps twice a day.

6. Reishi Mushroom, 2 caps a day fights an infection and enhances immune operate.

7. Vitamin B complicated 100mg plus Selenium 200mg per day aids immunity and the physique’s capability to fight an infection.

8. Olive Leaf extract promotes immune response and fights quite a few forms of an infection together with the flu virus. Comply with directions on the container.

9. Fenugreek has the flexibility to break-up phlegm and mucus. Slippery Elm aids of their elimination from the physique.

Fever is your physique’s defensive mechanism at work. The flu virus can not operate properly in heat temperatures so don’t try and suppress a fever except it rises above 102 levels. Don’t take Zinc on the identical time you eat citrus fruits or juices. Citrus tends to cut back the effectiveness of zinc.

Warning: Consuming alcoholic drinks, even in small quantities, and taking the painkiller acetaminophen (Tylenol, Datril and so forth.) has been related to critical liver issues.