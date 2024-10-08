Florida’s worst hurricanes, including Helene, Ian and Michael

Extra particulars, newest watches and warning, spaghetti fashions, and anticipated impacts from Hurricane Milton may be discovered right here. In a rush? This is what it’s essential to know in a minute.

As Hurricane Milton continues to quickly strengthen Oct. 7, Florida residents could discover little time to suppose again to different hurricanes which have impacted the state.

For these nonetheless actually choosing up the items after Hurricane Helene’s landfall and related storm surge hit Sept. 26, prior hurricanes and their impacts are solely too actual.

This is a glance again as we put together for what’s forward.

Hurricane Milton: What it’s essential to know

Particular be aware about spaghetti fashions: Illustrations embody an array of forecast instruments and fashions, and never all are created equal. The Hurricane Middle makes use of solely the highest 4 or 5 highest performing fashions to assist make its forecasts.

Let’s check out current and different hurricanes which have had an affect on Florida.

Notable hurricanes in Florida’s historical past

Some notable hurricanes in Florida’s historical past as compiled by the Florida Local weather Middle embody:

Class 5:

Labor Day Hurricane: 1935. Landfall in Craig Key

Andrew: 1992. Landfall at Homestead

Michael: 2018. Landfall at Mexico Seaside, Tyndall Air Drive Base

Class 4:

Nice Miami Hurricane: 1926. Landfall in South Miami

Lake Okeechobee Hurricane. 1928. Landfall in Jupiter

Unnamed storm. 1947. Landfall in Pompano Seaside

Unnamed storm. 1949. Landfall in Palm Seaside Shores

Donna. 1960. Landfall in Naples

Charley. 2004. Landfall in Punta Gorda

Irma. 2017. Landfall at Cudjoe Key

Ian. 2022. Landfall at Cayo Costa

12 months : 2022

: 2022 Location : Made landfall in Cayo Costa Island, Florida about 29 miles west of Fort Myers

: Made landfall in Cayo Costa Island, Florida about 29 miles west of Fort Myers Deaths : 156

: 156 Injury : $113 billion (2022 {dollars})

: $113 billion (2022 {dollars}) What occurred: Categorized as a Class 5 hurricane, Ian was the third-costliest hurricane on report, in response to the Nationwide Hurricane Middle. The hurricane was additionally the most expensive storm within the historical past of Florida. Other than the intensive damages it brought about in Florida, Ian additionally brought about damages in Cuba and the Carolinas.

12 months : 2018

: 2018 Location: Hurricane Michael made landfall close to Tyndall Air Drive Base and Mexico Seaside as a Class 5 Hurricane on Oct. 10, 2018, with most sustained wind speeds of 161 mph.

Hurricane Michael made landfall close to Tyndall Air Drive Base and Mexico Seaside as a Class 5 Hurricane on Oct. 10, 2018, with most sustained wind speeds of 161 mph. Deaths : Eight direct fatalities had been reported within the tri-state space, seven in Florida and one in Georgia. 5 of those deaths had been as a consequence of storm surge and three had been attributed to wind. As well as, there have been 43 oblique deaths related to Hurricane Michael.

: Eight direct fatalities had been reported within the tri-state space, seven in Florida and one in Georgia. 5 of those deaths had been as a consequence of storm surge and three had been attributed to wind. As well as, there have been 43 oblique deaths related to Hurricane Michael. Injury : Roughly $25 billion in damages

: Roughly $25 billion in damages What occurred: Based mostly on minimal stress of 919 mb, Michael is the fourth most-powerful hurricane to hit the US, in response to the Nationwide Climate Service.

Extra hurricanes of be aware which have struck Florida

The Nice Miami Hurricane, Sept. 18, 1926

Class: 4

Injury in 1926: $105 million

Estimated injury at the moment: $157-$164 billion

Deaths: 372

The attention of the hurricane handed over downtown Miami and components of Coconut Grove and South Miami round 6:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 1926. Residents of town, unfamiliar with hurricanes, thought the storm was over. Individuals even started returning to the mainland from Miami Seaside.

The lull lasted about 35 minutes, in response to Richard Grey, of the Climate Workplace in Miami on the time. The worst a part of the hurricane introduced a 10-foot storm surge onto Miami Seaside and the barrier islands about 7 a.m. which continued the remainder of the morning.

On the peak of the storm surge, the water from the Atlantic prolonged all the way in which throughout Miami Seaside and Biscayne Bay into town of Miami for a number of metropolis blocks. The 1926 Miami Hurricane made a second landfall in Florida on Sept. 20 close to Pensacola.

Hurricane Andrew, 1992

Class: 5

Injury in 1992: $26.5 billion

Estimated injury at the moment: $57.7 billion

Deaths: 65

Hurricane Andrew struck Dade County, Florida as a Class 5 storm, with a central stress of 922 millibars, the third lowest within the twentieth century. On the time, Hurricane Andrew was the most expensive on report, inflicting $26.5 billion in injury. Each Katrina and Ike have brought about higher injury in newer years.

Lake Okeechobee Hurricane, 1928

Class: 4

Injury in 1928: $100 million

Estimated injury at the moment: $33.6 billion

Deaths: 4,078

The Lake Okeechobee Hurricane, often known as the San Felipe Segundo Hurricane, struck South Florida as a powerful Class 4 storm on September sixteenth, 1928. It price over 4,078 lives — 2,500 in South Florida alone — making it the second most threatening hurricane in U.S. historical past. Injury totaled roughly $100 million, together with its affect within the Caribbean.

The best lack of life was round Lake Okeechobee. Winds pushed the lake’s water onto the lake’s southern shore, inflicting a hastily-built dike to fail. Water rushed onto farmland, drowning 1000’s of individuals, most of them non-white migrant farm employees. Most of the victims’ our bodies had been washed into the everglades and by no means discovered.

After the Lake Okeechobee Hurricane the stays of lots of of African People had been taken to West Palm Seaside and buried in an unmarked mass grave within the metropolis’s pauper cemetery. The property was reacquired by town in 2000 to memorialize the tragedy.

At this time the 30-foot-high Hoover Dike protects the lands round Lake Okeechobee. Nonetheless, the dike has not been examined with a direct hit from a class 4 or 5 storm such because the Lake Okeechobee Hurricane.

Hurricane Donna, 1960

Class: 4

Injury in 1960: $387 million

Estimated injury at the moment: $29.6 billion

Deaths: 164

Hurricane Donna struck the Florida Keys as a Class 4 storm with an atmospheric stress at landfall of 27.46 inches, making Donna the fifth largest hurricane in United States historical past. The hurricane moved slowly up the Atlantic shoreline, hanging jap North Carolina and components of South Carolina as a Class 3 storm. Donna moved again out to sea earlier than once more making landfall at Lengthy Island as a Class 3 hurricane. It continued northward by way of New England as a Class 1 & 2 storm.

Donna holds a report for sustaining hurricane standing for 17 days. The gradual progress of the storm made for terribly heavy rainfall, inflicting lakes and streams to overflow and forcing evacuation of some properties. Excessive water additionally closed roads and inundated agricultural lands. Hurricane Donna produced vital storm surges. The Florida Keys’ surge was as excessive as 13 ft, with 11 ft alongside the southwest coast of Florida and 4 to 10 ft in North Carolina and New England.

Hurricane Donna brought about 50 deaths in the US and 114 deaths from the Leeward Islands to the Bahamas, together with 107 in Puerto Rico. The hurricane brought about roughly $387 million in injury in the US.

