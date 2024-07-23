Florida’s population passes 23 million for the first time

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s inhabitants crossed the 23 million residents mark for the primary time this 12 months due to the inflow of individuals transferring from different states, in accordance with state demographic estimates.

As of April 1 of this 12 months, Florida had 23,002,597 residents, in accordance with estimates launched earlier this month by the state Demographic Estimating Convention.

Florida is the third most populous state within the U.S., trailing solely California’s 39.5 million residents and Texas’ 30.5 million inhabitants.

Florida added nearly 359,000 folks final 12 months and has been including about 350,000 to 375,000 folks every year this decade, in accordance with the estimates.

The inhabitants development is anticipated to peak this 12 months and get smaller with every following 12 months for the remainder of the 2020s as the ultimate cohort of child boomers coming into retirement will get smaller, in accordance with the estimates.

By the early 2030s, Florida’s development price might be underneath 1% after hitting an anticipated 1.6% this 12 months.

Since somewhat bit earlier than the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, all of Florida’s development has come from folks transferring to the Sunshine State from different components of the USA or overseas. Deaths have outpaced births in Florida since late 2019 and early 2020, and that development is predicted to proceed effectively into the following decade.

Virtually 10% of Florida’s residents are age 75 and older, second solely to Puerto Rico amongst U.S. states and the territory.

