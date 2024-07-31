Florida’s Bobby Finke wins silver in men’s 800m freestyle – NBC 6 South Florida

Florida native Bobby Finke gained his third Olympic medal on Tuesday, claiming silver within the males’s 800m freestyle occasion.

Eire’s Daniel Wiffen earned gold with an Olympic report, and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri took the bronze.

That is 24-year-old Finke’s second Olympics, having gained gold in Tokyo within the males’s 800m freestyle and the boys’s 1500m freestyle.

“I might be mendacity if stated I wasn’t a bit dissatisfied,” Finke stated after the race. “With the ability to nonetheless get a medal and characterize Crew USA is actually unimaginable. Nonetheless want it was gold, however Dan wished it extra, and I am actually pleased with him.”

