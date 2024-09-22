Florida vs. Mississippi State score, takeaways: Gators dominate on road as defensive issues persist

Picture Credit score: Logan Bowles, UAA

The Florida Gators took benefit of a expertise disparity and overmatched opponent whereas choosing up a 45-28 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. It marked Florida’s first victory over an FBS program in 343 days and the Gators’ highest-scoring recreation towards FBS opposition throughout your entire tenure of head coach Billy Napier.

Whereas Florida’s offense hummed all day behind each quarterbacks, redshirt senior Graham Mertz and freshman DJ Lagway, the protection was a complete sieve towards one of many worst dashing assaults within the nation. That when once more leaves the Gators with loads to work via — regardless of the victory — getting into their first of two off weeks this season.

Mertz accomplished 19 of 21 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, including one other dashing rating together with 24 yards on the bottom. Lagway linked on all seven of his passes for 76 yards whereas main two landing drives — every over 90 yards.

“Thought we performed nicely across the quarterbacks, and I believed the quarterbacks did a extremely good job sort of being the purpose guard of the offense and distributing the ball,” Napier mentioned. “We had some steadiness. … We did plenty of good.”

Florida held a 28-7 lead late within the second quarter posting its most factors in a half towards an FBS opponent beneath Napier. This as Napier caught to a predetermined quarterback rotation that noticed Lagway play the third, sixth and ninth possessions of the sport. Seven totally different go catchers caught at the very least two balls, and the Gators confirmed extra offensive selection than it had at any prior level this season.

Let’s check out every little thing that went down in UF’s second victory of the season.

In case you have two quarterbacks …

… you possibly can nonetheless run high quality offense towards an overmatched protection. That was the secret Saturday for a Gators group that badly wanted a get-right recreation for an offense that has struggled to seek out rhythm this season.

Napier in the course of the week claimed Mertz would begin every half with Lagway getting a possession early on both sides of the break. As an alternative, as ESPN reported moments earlier than kickoff, Napier determined that Lagway would man the offense on the third, sixth and ninth drives. That appeared to be a problematic predetermination, and but, it truly labored for Florida. Whether or not that was as a result of planning or happenstance is hard to say.

“We evaluated how the week went simply by way of Graham being again wholesome. Actually was spectacular this week in follow,” mentioned Napier relating to what decided the drive cut up. “… We simply sort of went with our intestine there, what we felt was finest for our group. We’re nonetheless dedicated to enjoying DJ. As we speak, he confirmed that he’ll get just a little higher with the extra expertise he will get. We’re getting the very best of each worlds there. Each guys make our group higher.”

Lagway’s first effort led to a misplaced fumble from redshirt senior operating again Montrell Johnson Jr. (15 carries, 68 yards). His final two each began contained in the UF 10-yard line; every led to touchdowns after 10 performs (91 yards, 93 yards). Throughout all three, he was wonderful changing third downs.

“This stuff work finest whenever you outline the plan and stick with the plan,” defined Napier when requested why he determined to twice put Lagway in that place. “You bought to play the lengthy recreation just a little bit. … We practiced these scenario. He is aware of the right way to handle the sport, and he did a fantastic job. He did what he was coached to do.”

And but, Mertz was the star of the sport with an almost flawless efficiency together with two key dashing performs that prolonged drives. The Gators might not have the luxurious of sticking with this predetermined sample towards extra proficient defenses, and given Mertz’s excessive stage of play that reminded of his 2023 effectivity, it stays to be seen what Napier will determine popping out of the off week.

Protection stays a significant downside

In addition to Florida performed offensive is how poorly it carried out defensively. Mississippi State entered having been outscored 55-6 throughout its final two first halves whereas totaling 90 mixed yards dashing in its final two video games towards Arizona State and Toledo. UF allowed it to attain 14 factors within the first half and rush for 239 yards within the contest.

The center of the protection was an absolute catastrophe. Sure, the Gators are lacking three vital defensive linemen, together with two starters. They nonetheless have a significant expertise edge and ought to, theoretically, have a training benefit as nicely given there are two coordinators employed, every of whom is paid over $1 million to steer the unit.

“We acquired to get it fastened,” Napier mentioned. “If you wish to play actually good protection, you bought to be sturdy up the center. It’s discouraging as a result of it’s on the core of what you do.”

Past the run-game points, there have been continued missed assignments on the second and third ranges. (The secondary was additionally lacking three key gamers, together with two starters.) Florida struggled to get lined up correctly towards tempo and missed tackles so incessantly that one would consider it was taught in follow. What precisely did the Gators work on all week whereas making ready for the Bulldogs?

Florida has now allowed 28+ factors to eight of its final 9 FBS opponents; the lone outlier was Florida State, which performed its backup quarterback to finish the 2023 season.

“There’s three or 4 or 5 possessions there the place we disappear,” Napier mentioned. “… We had been just a little extra constant throughout the board right now, however we all know that there’s going to be extra consistency required. The push and the protection started working collectively. General, the push protection has acquired to get shored up, and we have now to remove a few of these penalties that we had.”

What went proper

Particular groups continued to be a surprising brilliant spot for the Gators. Past the 47-yard game-clinching discipline purpose by junior kicker Trey Smack, Florida was immensely sturdy throughout the board on punts and returns. It did enable one future to MSU, however particular person errors occur.

Operating backs redshirt junior Ja’Kobi Jackson, sophomore Treyaun Webb and freshman Jadan Baugh all stood out. Jackson compiled 45 mixed yards and a landing on 5 touches. Baugh rumbled for 53 yards on 4 carries. Webb picked up 41 yards on eight hauls. In actual fact, Johnson was the one Florida runner (together with quarterbacks) who didn’t common at the very least 5.0 yards per carry.

Redshirt freshman broad receiver Aidan Mizell had his finest recreation in orange & blue catching 5 passes. He solely totaled 35 yards within the field rating however flashed immense athleticism and agility on two touchdowns known as again as a result of penalties, one an unimaginable 65-yard effort. It had been confounding that Mizell didn’t get extra run till this level; now, there ought to be no excuse. He’s explosive with the ball in his arms and deserves to be a daily a part of the offense. “I instructed Aidan pregame I believed it was going to be a fantastic recreation for him,” Napier mentioned. “Look, he nonetheless made that play. He did plenty of good issues run-after-catch right now. His pace exhibits up. He’s one other younger participant that’s gaining confidence.”

Redshirt sophomore tight ends Hayden Hansen and Arlis Boardingham every scored; the latter in his first recreation again from damage. Sophomore Tony Livingston additionally caught three balls for 18 yards.

Extensive receivers senior Chimere Dike (43 yards), senior Elijhah Badger (45 yards) and redshirt junior Marcus Burke (45 yards) all flashed within the passing recreation filling in for 3 injured gamers. Burke hauled in a phenomenal TD from Mertz, too.

It was a combined bag for sophomore defensive again Sharif Denson, who was throughout the ball with seven tackles (5 solo, 2.5 for loss), a sack, a compelled fumble and a go breakup; nevertheless he additionally dedicated two go interference penalties. Nonetheless, his vitality and skill to swarm to the ball was a plus.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Austin Barber fell on a Lagway fumble into the tip zone for Florida’s ultimate landing of the afternoon.

What went fallacious

Napier as soon as once more struggled teaching contained in the “center eight.” The Gators had an opportunity to take a 21-point lead into halftime with possession popping out the opposite facet. That will have been a possibility to go up 28 factors and successfully put the sport away minutes into the second half. As an alternative, Florida allowed a 54-second (!) landing drive — chopping its result in 14 — and failed to attain to open the second half, permitting Mississippi State to go down the sector and minimize its deficit to 7 factors. That’s straight up shedding soccer.

It wound up not mattering, however exterior of Florida’s lackluster protection, the officiating was once more probably the most evident challenge on this recreation. Mizell’s 65-yard landing was known as again as a result of a blindside block on Johnson that was clearly something however. There have been at the very least two events the place flags had been picked up with no calls. The Gators had been additionally the sufferer of three go interference penalties; one in every of which was official with two undoubtedly questionable as bang-bang performs.

The Gators offensive line finally discovered a groove, nevertheless it was tough within the early going, particularly in go safety. Probably the most notable error got here from redshirt senior Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, a switch from San Diego State who was purported to make a significant affect this season. Crenshaw-Dickson didn’t get the beginning nod in Week 1 and continues to make errors, together with two blatant blocks within the again on a single play that worn out Mizell’s first landing.

The protection was really horrible. On one possession, Florida was unable to seize two free balls on compelled fumbles. It additionally — on the identical possession – gave up a third-and-10 conversion and finally allowed a third-and-16 to get transformed in two performs through runs up the center.

Odds & ends

Florida improved to 35-19-2 all-time towards Mississippi State with three straight wins in Starkville (6-7) … the Gators snapped a seven-game shedding streak to FBS opponents … UF beneath Napier is now 12-2 when main after the third quarter, 11-3 when main at halftime and 11-4 when dashing for at the very least 150 yards … it additionally improved to 3-7 on the highway, 5-16 when permitting 21+ factors and 3-11 when being outrushed beneath Napier … the Gators are 39-13 towards unranked opponents since 2018 … Florida has scored in 452 consecutive video games, an NCAA document

What it means / what’s subsequent?

The primary of two bye weeks is forward for Florida, and coming off as lackluster a begin as this system may have anticipated via 4 video games, it’s most definitely wanted. Nonetheless, regardless of the additional preparation time, there ought to be no expectation that Napier is fired at this juncture. He nonetheless provides the Gators their finest likelihood to win on per week to week foundation — largely as a result of neither of the three coordinators nor anybody else on the workers could be a notable improve holding the whistle on the sideline.

Florida hosts UCF in two weeks on Saturday, Oct. 5 earlier than enjoying at Tennessee and internet hosting Kentucky for homecoming. That precedes the second off week forward of the hardest stretch of the schedule. It might be much more possible for a transfer to be made earlier than the Georgia recreation, however UF may additionally be at a degree the place — barring one thing really unforgivable — it sticks with Napier as a result of there are merely no higher choices till the tip of the season.

The Gators confirmed extra struggle Saturday than they’ve at some other level this season. They had been sturdy offensively, overcame adversity created by poor defensive play and by no means allowed doubt to creep in regardless of that robust stretch crossing halftime. Florida ought to get some reinforcements again for the UCF recreation, and if it does, maybe there could be some additional enchancment over the second “phase” of the season.

“We’re able to higher: We will play higher, we will coach higher,” Napier mentioned. “We’ve an open date right here, and we have to take an excellent look within the mirror — on either side of the spectrum, gamers and coaches. Perhaps we have to modify who performs and who doesn’t play. We nonetheless have to deal with the tempo higher; we all know we’re going to play groups that try this sooner or later, and we have to prepare for it. It’s good to win a recreation like that [going] into the open date.”

He added later: “We’ve extra work to do. We gained right now, however we’re very a lot a piece in progress. This group can get so a lot better. We had so many particular person gamers, place group and items on our group that we’re not even near being who we could be — they usually know that. We noticed flashes of it right now, however we have now to turn into a extra constant group. That’s going to be the emphasis right here within the open date. I simply need to see just a little extra scrap, just a little extra struggle — specifically on protection.”