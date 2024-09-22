Florida vs. Mississippi State: Live Updates

Finish of the Sport: Florida 45, Mississippi State 28

Notes: UF’s QBs mixed for a last stat line of 26-of-28 for 277 yards, three touchdowns, and 46 dashing yards. MSU gashed the Gators on protection for 240 dashing yards for the sport. UF averaged 6.3 yards per rush for the sport.

This fall: 0:02- MSU QB Van Buren Jr. rushes up the center for a one-yard acquire and is stopped wanting the top zone.

This fall: 1:06- MSU QB Van Buren Jr. sacked by UF LB Aaron Chiles for a lack of 10 yards. MSU ball by itself 44-yard line.

This fall: 2:05- MSU QB Van Buren Jr. throws a strike to WR Mosley for a acquire of six yards and a primary down. MSU ball by itself 36-yard line.

This fall Scoring Play: 2:39- UF Ok Smack nails the 47-yard discipline aim. UF 45, MSU 28

This fall: 3:36- UF RB Johnson Jr. rushes the ball up the center for a 9-yard acquire. UF ball on the MSU 36-yard line.

This fall Scoring Play: 4:29- MSU RB Daniels rushes for a 10-yard landing. The additional level from Ok Ferrie is sweet. UF 42, MSU 28

This fall: 4:50- MSU QB Van Buren Jr. finds WR Akharaiyi once more down the center of the sphere for a acquire of 11 yards all the way down to the UF 10-yard line.

This fall: 6:45- MSU QB Michael Van Buren Jr. finds WR Kelly Akharaiyi for a acquire of 17 yards. MSU ball on the UF 31-yard line.

This fall Damage Replace: 8:17- MSU QB Shapen exits the sport with an harm.

This fall Scoring Play: 8:30- UF QB Lagway scrambles straight forward and fumbles on his manner into the top zone, recovered by UF LT Austin Barber for a landing. The additional level from Ok Smack is sweet. UF 42, MSU 21

This fall: 11:18- UF RB Jaden Baugh rushes for a 32-yard acquire all the way down to the MSU 23-yard line.

This fall Turnover: 14:17- MSU QB Shapen’s pitch misses the goal and falls for a fumble scooped up by UF LB Grayson Howard on fourth down. UF takes over possession by itself 7-yard line.

Finish of the third quarter.

Q3: 2:04- MSU RB Sales space rushes proper for a acquire of 13 yards all the way down to the UF 27-yard line.

Q3 Scoring Play: 3:36- UF QB Mertz sneaks it in for a 1-yard landing. The additional level from Ok Smack is sweet. UF 35, MSU 21

Q3: 5:31- UF QB Mertz go full to WR Dike for a acquire of 28 yards. UF ball on the MSU 17-yard line.

Q3 Scoring Play: 6:42- MSU QB Shapen’s go full to WR Jordan Mosley for a 13-yard landing. The additional level from Ok Ferrie is sweet. UF 28, MSU 21

Q3: 7:44- MSU RB Sales space rushes up the center for a acquire of three on fourth down to increase the drive. MSU ball on the UF 17-yard line.

Q3: 11:16- MSU RB Sales space rushes for a lack of six yards after being tackled within the backfield by UF DE Caleb Banks. MSU ball on the UF 48-yard line.

Q3: 12:44- MSU RB Johnnie Daniels rushes up the center for a acquire of 15 yards out to the MSU 47-yard line.

Q3: 13:57- UF QB Mertz go full quick to WR Mizell, wanting the road to achieve on third down. MSU takes over possession by itself 24-yard line after a 43-yard punt from P Crawshaw.

Begin of Q3: UF begins with the ball by itself 25-yard line.

Halftime: UF 28, MSU 14

Notes: Florida out-gained Mississippi State 311-216 within the first half. UF QB Mertz went 15-of-16 for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Mertz and Lagway went for a mixed 19-of-20 passing for 196 passing yards. MSU had 50 penalty yards within the first half in comparison with UF’s 10.

Q2 Scoring Play: 0:25- MSU QB Shapen retains the ball and dives into the top zone for a 3-yard landing. The additional level from Ok Kyle Ferrie is sweet. UF 28, MSU 14

Q2: 1:05- MSU QB Shapen’s go full deep to WR Craver for a acquire of 37 yards. MSU ball on the UF 22-yard line.

Q2 Scoring Play: 1:23- UF RB Ja’Kobi Jackson rushes for a acquire of 10 yards and a landing. The additional level from Ok Smack is sweet. UF 28, MSU 7

Q2: 1:32- UF QB Lagway’s go full deep down the sideline to WR Elijhah Badger for a acquire of 27 yards. UF ball on the MSU 13-yard line.

Q2: 2:19- UF QB Lagway’s go to RB Johnson Jr. is full for a acquire of 12 yards. UF ball by itself 46-yard line.

Q2: 3:01- UF QB DJ Lagway retains it and rushes for a acquire of 13 yards on third all the way down to get the ball out to the UF 23-yard line.

Q2: 4:28- After an offensive holding name, MSU’s drive stalls and is pressured to punt the ball away. UF takes over possession by itself 9-yard line after a 33-yard punt from P Barr-Mira.

Q2: 6:10- MSU RB Lee runs proper for an 18-yard acquire all the way down to the UF 26-yard line.

Q2: 7:57- MSU QB Shapen’s go full quick proper to WR Coleman Jr. for a acquire of 10 yards on third down. MSU ball by itself 42-yard line.

Q2 Scoring Play: 9:06- UF QB Mertz’s go full deep down the center to TE Hayden Hansen for a 35-yard landing. The additional level from Ok Smack is sweet. UF 21, MSU 7

Q2: 9:52- MSU QB Shapen’s go meant for WR Mario Craver falls incomplete after being damaged up by UF CB Jason Marshall Jr. UF takes over possession on the MSU 44-yard line after a 35-yard punt return by UF WR Chimere Dike.

Q2 Scoring Play: 11:00- UF QB Mertz go full to WR Marcus Burke for a 20-yard landing. The additional level by Ok Smack is sweet. UF 14, MSU 7

Q2: 11:23- UF QB Mertz go full to WR Aidan Mizell for a acquire of seven yards. UF ball on the MSU 20-yard line.

Q2: 13:48- MSU QB Shapen’s go meant for WR Kevin Coleman Jr. falls incomplete on third down. UF takes over possession by itself 35-yard line after a 24-yard punt from P Barr-Mira.

Q2 Turnover: 15:00- UF RB Montrell Johnson Jr. rushes up the center for 12 yards and fumbles the ball after a sort out by MSU S Isaac Smith, recovered by MSU CB Kelley Jones. MSU ball by itself 48-yard line.

Finish of Q1: UF 7, MSU 7

Q1 Scoring Play: 0:21- MSU RB Davon Sales space punches it in for a 5-yard landing rush. The additional level from Ok Kade Kolka is sweet. Tie recreation at 7-7.

Q1: 1:58- MSU QB Shapen rolls out to the best and finds TE Traore for a acquire of 25 yards all the way down to the UF 11-yard line.

Q1: 2:45- MSU RB Keyvone Lee rushes for a acquire of 10 yards on third down. MSU ball on the UF 45-yard line.

Q1 Scoring Play: 3:42- UF QB Mertz go full to TE Arlis Boardingham for a 3-yard landing. The additional level by Ok Trey Smack is sweet. UF leads 7-0.

Q1: 7:03- UF QB Mertz scrambles up the center for a acquire of 16-yards. UF ball on the MSU 38-yard line.

Q1: 10:01- MSU QB Shapen’s go falls incomplete on third and 4. UF takes over possession by itself 16-yard line after a 42-yard punt by P Nick Barr-Mira.

Q1: 12:20- UF QB Graham Mertz go full to TE Tony Livingston for a acquire of zero after a sort out by MSU LB Brylan Lanier on third down. UF is pressured to punt. MSU takes over possession on their very own 24-yard line after a 41-yard punt by P Jeremy Crawshaw.

Q1: 14:04-MSU QB Blake Shapen go full to TE Seydou Traore for a acquire of three yards. The sort out made by UF LB Shemar James wanting the road to achieve. MSU is pressured to punt the ball away.

Kickoff: Florida gained the toss and has deferred to the second half. Mississippi State will obtain the opening kickoff.

The Florida Gators soccer crew will tackle the Mississippi State Bulldogs at midday ET. Comply with alongside right here for stay updates.