Florida State soccer seeks a second straight win because it travels to Dallas, Texas to face SMU.

The Seminoles (1-3) are coming off the workforce’s first win of the season, beating Cal 14-9 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

SMU (3-1) beat TCU 66-42 in week 4, enhancing to 3-1 this yr. Saturday’s sport vs. the Seminoles is the primary ACC sport for the Mustangs.

FSU left Tallahassee on Thursday, hours earlier than Hurricane Helene slammed into Florida’s Massive Bend area as a significant hurricane.

Kickoff for Saturday’s sport is scheduled for 8 p.m. in Dallas at Gerald J. Ford Subject.

FSU soccer vs. SMU stay rating updates

FSU soccer highlights vs. SMU

Closing Rating SMU 42 FSU 16

FSU soccer falls to 1-4 on the season after being blown out by SMU. The Mustangs improved to 4-1 and captured their first ACC victory.

SMU put up 47 whole yards on offense. SMU’s quarterback Kevin Kennings was 16 for 23 in passing completions and threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Brashard Smith added 129 yards on the bottom.

DJ Uiagalelei allowed three turnovers and accomplished 12 of his 30 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Brock Glenn got here in Uiagalelei within the fourth quarter.

Working again Lawrance Toafili led with 67 dashing yards on 15 carries. Receiver Ja’Khi Douglas had two catches for 61 yards.

Brock Glenn enters in for DJ Uiagalelei

FSU’s backup QB enters in for DJ Uiagalelei. That is Glenn’s first sport since final season in the course of the Capital One Bowl towards Georgia.

Uiagalelei, battling with a dislocated finger, is 12 for 30 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has not accomplished a cross within the fourth quarter.

SMU scores on a pick-six

DJ Uiagalelei threw his third interception of the evening. This time, it was decide six. The cross was meant for Amaree Williams. Kobe Wilson caught the decide and ran 82 yards into the endzone.

That is the Mustangs’ fifth non-offensive landing of the yr, main the nation. FSU now trails 42-16 with 12:55 left.

FSU soccer recovers muffed fumble

FSU caught a break after Justin Cryer recovered a muffed fumble. It’s the first turnover of the evening for the Seminoles.

SMU punches one in for its fifth landing

SMU began the fourth quarter by scoring its fifth landing of the evening. This was falling a facemask penalty name on Omarion Cooper on 4th & 9, giving the Mustangs new units of downs.

The Mustangs took benefit by getting within the purple zone, resulting in a one-yard rating by working again Roderick Daniels. SMU extends its result in 35-16 with 14:23 left within the fourth quarter.

FSU’s offense responds with landing cross

FSU put itself in a deep gap and tried to dig its means out. The offense lastly noticed a constructive scoring drive. DJ Uiagalelei rolled to his proper and related with tight finish Landon Thomas for a 20-yard TD cross.

Uiagalelei has two touchdowns tonight. With beneath 5 minutes within the third quarter, FSU trails 28-16.

SMU scored its fourth landing of the evening

SMU continues to indicate dominance offensively. Quarterback Kevin Jennings related to tight finish RJ Maryland for a 15-yard landing cross.

That is Jennings’ third landing cross. FSU is trailing 28-9 within the fourth quarter. He’s additionally 14 for 199 for 222 passing yards.

Florida State offensive lineman injured on the sector

FSU’s beginning guard, Keiondre Jones, was down on the sector. He was taken off the sector. Andres Estes changed Jones. The Seminoles are with out their beginning guard, Richie Leonard IV.

SMU scored after FSU allowed a second turnover

FSU dedicated its second turnover of the evening, which resulted in factors as soon as once more. After a tipped ball cross to Kyle Morlock, leading to an interception, SMU adopted up with a five-yard landing run by Brashard Smith.

The Seminoles allowed 14 factors off two turnovers. FSU trails 21-9 within the third quarter with 12:55 remaining.

The Seminoles path SMU 14-9 at halftime

The late security gave the Seminoles a rating earlier than the half. Nevertheless, it got here after a failed fourth-down conversion on the SMU two-yard line. The drive might have resulted in no less than a area purpose.

DJ Uiagalelei went eight-of-15 for 145 yards, one landing and an interception within the first half. He accomplished simply three passes after the interception. Ja’Khi Douglas leads the workforce with 61 receiving yards on two catches.

The Seminoles particular groups made a distinction by blocking a area purpose.

SMU’s Kevin Jennings went nine-of-14 for 150 yards and one landing within the first half. FSU’s protection allowed 222 whole yards of offense within the first half.

The Seminoles obtain the ball to begin the second half.

FSU roll the cube on 4th down, do not convert, FSU pressure a security

The Seminoles drove 78 yards on 12 performs and received to the SMU 2. FSU could not convert as DJ Uiagalelei ran two quarterback keepers that hardly received previous the road of scrimmage.

FSU turned the ball over on downs after Uiagalelei was tackled for a loss on the fourth down play.

The Seminoles’ protection pressured a punt try. The snap flew out of the endzone, leading to a security for FSU.

SMU lead 14-9 with 22 seconds left within the first half.

Shyheim Brown blocks SMU area purpose, rating stays at 14-7

SMU drove down the sector and received into the purple zone. The Seminoles’ protection stood tall, forcing a area purpose strive, which Shyheim Brown blocked to maintain the rating 14-7.

The Mustangs have 215 yards of whole offense, throwing for 150 yards and working for 65 towards the Seminoles.

DJ Uiagalelei interception results in SMU landing

After beginning the sport five-of-six for 96 yards and a landing, Uiagalelei regarded arguably the most effective he had all season for the Seminoles. However a third-down throw on the run resulted in an interception for SMU’s Jonathan McGill.

It’s Uiagalelei’s fourth interception of the season and it was the Mustangs’ seventh interception of the season.

SMU took benefit of the turnover, happening a six-play, 68-yard drive. A flea flicker led to Jennings throwing a 42-yard cross to Jordan Hudson for the rating.

Jennings is seven-of-11 for 107 yards and a landing.

FSU, SMU tied 7-7 on the finish of the primary quarter

Each groups began sizzling with a landing drive every.

SMU scored on an 11-yard rush from Brashard Smith earlier than DJ Uiagalelei led the Seminoles downfield to tie the sport. He discovered Kentron Poitier for the landing.

FSU ends the primary quarter with 75 yards of whole offense, 70 of that coming within the air. Uiagalelei went three-of-four for 70 yards and the landing. Ja’Khi Douglas leads all receivers with 50 yards on one catch.

The protection sacked SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings twice on the Mustangs’ second drive, forcing a punt.

FSU reply with landing drive, DJ Uiagelelei begins sizzling

The Seminoles responded to SMU’s opening drive with a medical seven-play, 75-yard drive to tie the sport.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei discovered a wide-open Kentron Poitier within the endzone for the rating.

Uiagalelei went three-of-four for 70 yards on the drive. He missed his first cross of the drive after which rattled off three straight. A 50-yard cross to Ja’Khi Douglas arrange the Seminoles within the redzone which Uiagalelei transformed.

SMU strike first with landing on the primary drive of the sport

The Mustangs strike first. Working again Brashard Smith caps off an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took over 5 minutes off the clock.

Quarterback Kevin Jennings accomplished all three of his passes for 46 yards, with Smith including 28 dashing yards on 5 carries.

The Seminoles’ protection pressured three third downs however couldn’t get off the sector. SMU transformed all three.

FSU soccer inactive listing: Richie Leonard IV, Roydell Williams out

FSU introduced that senior switch Richie Leonard IV is out vs. SMU on Saturday evening.

Leonard has performed in all 4 video games for the Seminoles this season. Jeremiah Byers is predicted to be again on the sector vs. the Mustangs after he missed three straight video games.

Roydell Williams was dominated out earlier this week. FSU head coach Mike Norvell mentioned he can be out for an “prolonged time frame.”

Gerald J. Ford climate report: Clear skies and heat climate for kickoff

It’s about 87 levels in Dallas forward of kickoff at 7 p.m. native time.

The skies are clear and the solar is setting as kickoff nears.

FSU soccer carrying all-white uniform mixture

The Seminoles can be carrying all white for its Lone Star State showdown vs. SMU. That is the primary time FSU can be carrying all-white uniforms this season.

The Mustangs will put on this system’s conventional white helmets, blue jerseys, and white pants.

The place: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas Texas

Who: FSU vs. SMU

When: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT

Watch: ACC Community

Liam Rooney covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him by way of e-mail at [email protected] or on Twitter @__liamrooney