Florida rapper Julio Foolio shot and killed at Tampa hotel, lawyer says

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed in a Tampa lodge parking zone early Sunday morning.

His lawyer, Lewis Fusco, confirmed his demise to CBS Information affiliate WTSP-TV in Tampa.

Round 4:40 a.m., Tampa cops had been known as out to a taking pictures reported on the Vacation Inn Tampa North, the place two vehicles had been shot at, leading to 4 folks getting hit by gunfire, Tampa Police spokesperson Jonee Lewis mentioned at a information convention.

One of many victims was believed to be Charles Jones, 26, however police mentioned his id is pending affirmation by the medical expert. In accordance with WTSP, Jones is Foolio’s authorized identify.

Three different folks had been injured within the taking pictures.

Fusco instructed WTSP that that Foolio was in Tampa to rejoice his birthday at an Airbnb however was requested to depart as a result of there have been too many individuals on the residence. He then went to the Vacation Inn, the place he was reportedly ambushed, Fusco instructed WTSP.

Foolio, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, shared and promoted on his web page that he was in Tampa for his birthday.

Resort company weren’t evacuated however police had been on the scene to help them if essential, Lewis mentioned.

Police are urging the general public to supply any movies or data they could have to help with the investigation.

“In case you noticed one thing or heard one thing any little element might help us work out what occurred this morning,” Lewis mentioned.

Individuals can contact the Tampa Police Division at (813)231-6130.

Extra from CBS Information