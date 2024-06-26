Florida Panthers to Host Championship Celebration on Sunday, June 30 at 11 a.m.

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers introduced at present that they may host their Championship Celebration on Sunday, June 30 at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale with a parade alongside A1A beginning at Riomar Road and concluding simply north of Fort Lauderdale Seashore Park (throughout from Lodge Maren) at SE fifth Road the place the formal rally on stage will happen.

The parade route will begin at A1A and Riomar Road. The route will prolong down A1A with the parade culminating at SE fifth Road with a rally on stage at Fort Lauderdale Seashore Park throughout from Lodge Maren

Extra data on parking and extra particulars can be launched within the coming days and followers ought to keep tuned to FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral and official Panthers social channels.

Followers can buy 2024 Stanley Cup Champions merchandise at Pantherland powered by FLA Staff Store at Baptist Well being IcePlex throughout regular enterprise hours that are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to six p.m.

Pantherland at Amerant Financial institution Area will open on June 25-29 from 11 a.m. to six p.m. Followers can all the time buy merchandise on-line at FLATeamShop.com as nicely.

