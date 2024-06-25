Florida Panthers’ 30-year wait over! Cats make history, win Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers made historical past Monday evening in entrance of greater than 19,000 followers at Amerant Financial institution Area in Dawn, Florida, beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 to win their first Stanley Cup.

As anticipated, Sport 7 was a hard-fought contest with each groups going toe to toe all through the sport.

Panthers’ Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe scored targets, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, heart left, hugs proper wing Vladimir Tarasenko (10) on the finish of Sport 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Closing in opposition to the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Dawn, Fla. Wilfredo Lee / AP



This time, they had been on the best aspect of historical past — after avoiding what would have been a historic collapse. The Panthers gained the primary three video games of the sequence, then misplaced the subsequent three and wanted a win on Monday to keep away from becoming a member of the 1942 Detroit Crimson Wings as the one groups to lose the ultimate after taking a 3-0 lead within the title spherical.

It wasn’t straightforward. Not even shut. But it surely’s carried out. It took till the very finish for the Panthers to disclaim Connor McDavid his first title, and Edmonton what would have been its first Cup since 2006.

CBS Information Miami cameras caught photographs of followers at watch events all through South Florida cheering and screaming for each objective scored.



This 12 months marked the Panthers’ third time taking part in for the Stanley Cup. In 2023, the Cats fell to the Golden Knights and in 1996, the Yr of the Rat, to the Avalanche.

Panthers followers needed to wait three lengthy a long time to achieve this second. It took 30 seasons, 457 completely different gamers, 18 completely different coaches, about twenty years of irrelevance wedged in there alongside the best way, rumors of contraction, rumors of relocation, and who is aware of what number of unhealthy nights to get to this second.

The Cats and their followers suffered on this sequence, however in the long run, they gained the Cup by sheer effort of their constructing.

Mattias Janmark had the objective for Edmonton and Stuart Skinner stopped 19 pictures for the Oilers. The Oilers additionally could not snap Canada’s title drought; it has been 1993 and counting since a staff primarily based in Canada gained the Cup.

Montreal was the final to take action, 30 seasons in the past. Since then, there have been seven makes an attempt by groups from Canadian-based cities — Vancouver in 1994 and 2011, Calgary in 2004, the Oilers in 2006, Ottawa in 2007 and the Canadiens in 2021 — to win titles, and all had been in useless.



South Florida now has one among all the pieces in terms of titles from the 4 main professional sports activities leagues within the U.S. The Miami Dolphins had been champions twice, the then-Florida Marlins had been champions twice, the Miami Warmth have three titles and now the Panthers have joined the get together.

Welcome, Stanley. The Panthers have been ready. Maurice hoisted the Cup by the bench, closed his eyes tight to manage the emotion and let loose a yell. Common supervisor Invoice Zito did not hassle even making an attempt to not let the yell out. And within the stands, Matthew Tkachuk’s household — his father, Keith, by no means gained a Cup — reveled within the second, figuring out their surname will quickly be on Lord Stanley.

“That is for them,” Tkachuk stated.

Bobrovsky was as cool as could possibly be, even within the greatest moments. Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard had a very good look from the best circle with about 14 seconds left within the second interval; Bobrovsky blocked the shot, and the puck bounced off him and into the air.

No downside. Bobrovsky took his stick and batted the puck away once more, extra like he was taking part in morning pickleball at a park than within the greatest sport of his life — actually, the final line of protection in opposition to the Oilers, and in opposition to a chunk of historical past that the Panthers desperately fought to keep away from.

Florida was an NHL-best 44-0-3 getting into Monday when main after two intervals this season. An NHL-best 85-2-6 in that state of affairs within the two seasons underneath coach Maurice, too.

They slammed the door, one final time. And the Cup was their reward.

“That is the very best second of my life thus far,” veteran Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad stated. “Nothing tops it.”