Florida homeless law bans unhoused people who sleep on public land

by

Florida’s homeless regulation is now in impact. On Tuesday, sleeping or tenting on public property within the state was made unlawful, and tenting areas should be set as much as accommodate the homeless group.

Statute 1365, previously Home Invoice (HB) 1365, will make it unlawful for folks combating homelessness to sleep outdoors on public land.

“HB 1365 prohibits counties and municipalities from authorizing or permitting people to usually sleep or camp on public property, at public buildings or their grounds, or on public rights-of-way inside their jurisdictions,” stated the county’s mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, in a memorandum despatched to the Board of County Commissioners in September.

Leave a Reply