Florence Pugh Falls for Andrew Garfield

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are falling in love onscreen for A24’s “We Stay in Time.” The 2 Academy Award-nominated actors lead the decades-spanning indie directed by John Crowley from a script by Nick Payne.

The official synopsis reads: “Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) are introduced collectively in a shock encounter that modifications their lives. Via snapshots of their life collectively, falling for one another, constructing a house, turning into a household, a troublesome reality is revealed that rocks its basis. Because the couple embarks on a path challenged by the bounds of time, they be taught to cherish every second of the unconventional route their love story has taken.”

Leah Clarke, Man Heeley, and Adam Ackland produce the characteristic, which is able to debut at this 12 months’s TIFF.

Each Pugh and Garfield are returning to their respective indie drama roots after their twin turns within the superhero realms. Whereas Garfield reprised his “Spider-Man” position for “No Means Residence” in 2021, Pugh debuted in “Black Widow” the identical 12 months. Pugh continues her Marvel tenure with upcoming franchise installment “The Thunderbolts.”

And Pugh and Garfield have individually commented on balancing each huge finances franchises and indies alike. Pugh mirrored on the preliminary backlash she obtained for seemingly promoting out after breakout roles in unbiased movies like “Woman Macbeth” and “Midsommar.”

“So many individuals within the indie movie world have been actually pissed off at me. They have been like, ‘Nice, now she’s gone ceaselessly,’” Pugh advised Time journal. “And I’m like, no, I’m working as arduous as I used to work. I’ve at all times accomplished back-to-back films. It’s simply persons are watching them now. You simply need to be a bit extra organized along with your schedule.”

Garfield, in the meantime, advised British GQ that he at all times “needed to be a theatre actor first” in his profession.

“It’s that everlasting wrestle between being dedicated to the invisible world, the world of spirit, the world of creativeness, creativity, what we all know we’re meant to do. But when we have been purely dedicated to that, it could be a lot more durable for us to place a roof over our heads. So how can we steadiness that?” Garfield mentioned. “We’re residing by means of a capitalistic interval within the historical past of humanity. And it’s deeply disgusting and horrific and ugly and all these issues, in addition to lovely. It’s an interesting time to be alive. And the way do artists – how does anybody, as a result of everyone seems to be an artist – actually retain that connection to soul, to spirit, to the unseen, to the factor that basically pulls us?”

“We Stay in Time” premieres October 11 in theaters. Try the trailer beneath.