Fletcher’s Ideal Post-Show Party Includes Pizza and Early 2000s Music

Fletcher performs sold-out exhibits throughout the globe for 1000’s of followers, however on the subject of post-show events, she likes to maintain issues easy.

“[My ideal afterparty is] actually, one thing low-key and low stress, like a dive bar with pool tables or pizza in my dressing room with my speaker taking part in early 2000s songs [while I’m] dancing with the band and the crew,” Fletcher, 30, tells Us Weekly solely in her Backstage Move characteristic within the newest situation of the journal, on newsstands now. “I’ve completed {that a} couple occasions and they’re a few of my favourite recollections.”

After becoming a member of Panic! on the Disco on their Viva Las Vengeance tour throughout North America and Europe final yr, Fletcher (born Cari Elise Fletcher) is now embarking on her personal world tour, In Search of the Antidote.

“[I’m] so joyful to be again on the stage and touring throughout the nation to see your faces singing again these songs,” Fletcher wrote through Instagram in her tour announcement put up. “I’ve dreamt my total lifetime of taking part in a few of these venues. I graduated at Radio Metropolis and used to stay down the road from The Greek and have seen so many favourite artists there. Little Cari is bugging that Fletcher will see you there within the fall.”

Associated: 2024’s Music Festivals: Bonnaroo, Infinite Sunsets and Extra

The brand new yr continues to be younger, however the calendar is already stuffed with music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing within the greatest celebs. Pageant season is often characterised abruptly collaborations, main vogue moments and controversy, and 2024 will probably be no completely different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of various occasions […]

Preserve scrolling for extra behind-the-scenes tour tales from the “Undrunk” singer:

Preshow Ritual

I do stretching, a vocal warm-up and a physique warm-up. I often do my very own hair and make-up, which helped me get right into a zone and channel any nerves into one thing artistic. Earlier than we go onstage, the band and I additionally maintain palms and converse an intention about what we’d wish to deliver to the present. Whether or not that’s a phrase or only a feeling, it helps us get to the core of no matter feels true within the second.

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Craziest Tour Expertise

I really feel like my entire life is a loopy tour expertise. I’ve spent a lot of the final couple years on the street and attending to journey the world has been such a dream. I simply did a sold-out run in Europe a couple of months in the past, and it by no means ceases to amaze me after I get to play over there.

Associated: Each Time Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Grew to become the ‘Errors Tour’

Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Photos Taylor Swift could also be a billionaire, however she’s nonetheless a relatable queen. Since embarking on her Eras Tour in March, Swift has floored followers and critics alike together with her spectacular record-breaking live performance, which spans over three and a half hours in size and options the singer performing a set record of 44 […]

Favourite Tune to Play Stay

It adjustments the entire time. Proper now, it’s “Doing Higher,” as a result of I like listening to everybody scream the lyrics with me.

Ideally suited Afterparty

Actually, one thing low-key and low stress, like a dive bar with pool tables or pizza in my dressing room with my speaker taking part in early ‘00s songs [while I’m] dancing with the band and crew. I’ve completed {that a} couple occasions and they’re a few of my favourite recollections.