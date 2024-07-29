Flavor Flav ‘Appreciative’ of Support for Olympic Women’s Water Polo

Taste Flav is feeling the love.

After information unfold that the Public Enemy co-founder, 65, sponsored the USA Ladies’s and Males’s Water Polo groups, he took to social media to share a message with followers through Instagram.

“I really like all of the assist Ladies’s Water Polo is getting,” he captioned the Saturday, July 27 put up, which got here alongside a video of the rapper assembly Dr. Jill Biden on the water polo area.

Within the video, Taste Flav sported white pants, a USA jersey with the quantity 24 and his title on the again, a white T-shirt, a USA-branded swim cap additionally with the quantity 24, gold-framed glasses and black and white Nikes.

“Ya boy is so appreciative that the First Girl got here to the First Sport,” he continued within the caption. “THANK YOU @flotus Dr. Jill Biden for all of the assist of you and your loved ones 🙏🏾🫶🏾 #olympics.”

Associated: Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Extra Celebrities Who Love The Olympics

Identical to Us, many celebrities have been entering into the patriotic spirit as they watch the best-of-the-best athletes compete within the Olympics. Many spectators are in whole awe of Simone Biles — generally known as the GOAT in gymnastics — together with one in all her personal Workforce USA athletes, climber Brooke Raboutou. “I’ve all the time been very impressed […]

Taste Flav signed a five-year sponsorship deal because the official hype man for the USA Ladies’s and Males’s Water Polo nationwide groups, which was introduced on July 1 by USA Water Polo.

As a part of the sponsorship, Taste Flav made a monetary contribution to the ladies’s water polo staff for the Paris Olympics. His duties as hype man embody a number of appearances at staff occasions, together with the 2024 Olympic Video games.

Again in Might, the Corridor of Fame rapper took to X to pledge his assist to the groups.

“The US Ladies’s Waterpolo staff has received the GOLD MEDAL THREE OLYMPICS IN A ROW. These ladies shouldn’t should be working 2-3 facet jobs to have the ability to compete,” he wrote on Might 4. “FLAVOR FLAV guarantees to sponsor/assist captain Maggie Steffens the US Ladies’s Waterpolo staff. GO #TeamUSA.”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Each Medal Workforce USA Gained on the 2024 Paris Olympics

As Workforce USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression on the summer season video games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that passed off totally outdoor on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Girl […]

Taste Flav wasn’t the one one to point out assist to his house staff. Taylor Swift backed the rapper — also called King Swiftie — along with her assist, as properly.

“If you need a cause to like Taylor Swift some extra, the water polo coach and I reached out to Taylor and her staff to purchase an enormous quantity of tickets and Taylor being the QUEEN that she is, gave the entire staff and coaches and employees tickets free of charge,” Flav shared in a Might 13 put up through X.

The three-time Olympic gold medal-winning staff was noticed at Paris La Protection Enviornment throughout Swift’s Eras live performance, with staff captain Maggie Steffens marking the memorable event through Instagram on Saturday, Might 11.