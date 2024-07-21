Flash flood warning issued for Coconino County

The Nationwide Climate Service has issued a flash flood warning for Coconino County beginning at 6:03 p.m. July 20. The warning expires at 7:45 p.m. July 20.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain within the space from Strawberry to Pine. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing in Pine with flash flood waters flowing via Pine Creek. Experiences of water in a restaurant and as much as 3 toes of runoff via Pine Creek have been acquired.

Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, usually dry washes and roads is feasible.

Some places that might expertise flash flooding embrace Pine, Strawberry, Geronimo Estates, Tonto Pure Bridge State Park and Fossil Springs Wilderness. This consists of the next recreation areas and campgrounds: Geronimo Boy Scout Camp. This consists of State Route 87 between mile markers 264 and 273. This consists of the next creeks, washes and rivers: West Webber Creek.

Ideas for flood climate

Coconino County officers supplied the next ideas for residents to organize for approaching storms and potential flooding threats.

Defend your property from floodwaters and buy flood insurance coverage.

Plan for sheltering the place you’re and for evacuation.

Evacuate if suggested.

Search excessive floor (for flash floods) or keep on excessive floor.

Keep away from strolling or driving in floodwaters. Depth and velocity of the water will not be at all times apparent; the bottom or street could out of the blue wash away and hidden risks could exist; don’t try and evacuate via floodwaters.

Know the way to keep away from harm from particles, contaminated water, carbon monoxide poisoning, electrocution, and broken buildings and infrastructure.

Search skilled assessment or inspection of buildings and utilities earlier than coming into buildings which are flooded.

This text was generated by The Arizona Republic and USA TODAY Community utilizing knowledge launched by the Nationwide Climate Service. It was edited by a employees member.