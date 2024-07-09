FKP Scorpio Names Freddie de Wall As Third CEO

HAMBURG, DE (CelebrityAccess) – Freddie de Wall joins founder and Chief Govt Officer (CEO) Folkert Koopmans and CEO Stephan Thanscheidt because the newly appointed co-CEO of European live performance, pageant and particular occasions promoter FKP Scorpio, efficient instantly.

De Wall, beforehand the corporate’s Chief Working Officer (COO), will probably be liable for driving FKP Scorpio’s worldwide enterprise ahead. A former music supervisor with a few years of expertise in international administration positions within the music trade. He started his profession within the early Nineteen Eighties as a promoter and tour supervisor for worldwide artists. He spent 20 years in administration positions and was the co-owner and Managing Director (MD) of Heinrich & de Wall Artist and Music Administration for 13 years.

De Wall has labored for FKP Scorpio since 2017 and has developed constructions for the group’s worldwide enterprise. As co-CEO, he’ll broaden the group’s international technique and planning. Along with the operational enterprise and managing FKP Scorpio’s ten worldwide branches, he’ll proceed to be liable for digital, IT, sustainability, and authorized issues.

“I’m delighted that I can open one other chapter in my function for FKP Scorpio with this new accountability,” says de Wall. “We have now not solely grown strongly as a group lately however have additionally persistently developed enterprise areas in new markets. I’m proud that I can proceed to drive this improvement ahead and want to thank Folkert and Stephan for the belief they’ve positioned in me with this step.”

Koopmans feedback: “I met Freddie again within the Nineteen Eighties when he organized the headliner for a pageant I used to be organizing. Right now, he isn’t solely an skilled chief but additionally a valued colleague inside the group. His worldwide administration expertise and wonderful community will undoubtedly profit him as CEO as effectively, to proceed persistently aligning our rising constructions for the longer term.”

Thanscheidt agrees: “Our ongoing success requires good management. The three of us are ideally positioned to proceed to develop strategically and healthily throughout the whole group.”