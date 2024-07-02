Fix The Tix Plots July 9 Day Of Action To Push For US Ticketing Reform

(Hypebot) — The Repair The Tix coalition is planning a July ninth Day Of Motion to push the U.S. Congress to cross complete ticketing reform that protects followers and artists and restores belief within the ticketing expertise.

The Home of Representatives not too long ago handed The Ticket Act, and the extra complete bipartisan Followers First Act is working its method by way of the Senate. The Tuesday, July ninth Day Of Motion is designed to ramp up the stress on Congress to lastly take motion.

Repair The Tix coalition members embody NIVA, NITO, the RIAA, UMG, Bandsintown, Eventbrite, CashOrTrade, A2IM, and two dozen extra business gamers.

Over 250 main artists assist Repair The Tix, together with Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dave Matthews, Cyndi Lauper, Lorde, Sia, Practice, Fall Out Boy, and Inexperienced Day.

How To Take Motion

All followers and artists are requested to signal on to this letter of assist, which might be despatched to their Senators and Representatives.

Artists and music corporations are inspired to assist the Day Of Motion to activate thier followers by posting to their networks on July ninth. FixTheTix has printed a pattern script for brief movies and offered visible property to be used on social media.

Discover extra information on Repair The Tix and the Tuesday, July ninth Day Of Motion right here.

