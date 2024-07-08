Fix The Tix Day of Action this Tuesday

(Hypebot) — The Repair The Tix coalition’s Day Of Motion is tomorrow, Tuesday, July ninth. The day will harness artists and followers to push Congress to cross complete ticketing reform.

Over 250 main artists already help Repair The Tix, together with Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dave Matthews, Cyndi Lauper, Lorde, Sia, Prepare, Fall Out Boy, and Inexperienced Day.

Repair The Tix coalition members embody NIVA, NITO, the RIAA, UMG, Bandsintown, Eventbrite, CashOrTrade, A2IM, and two dozen extra business gamers.

73,000 Faux Tickets in Washington DC

A examine of 5 unbiased venues within the Washington, D.C. space confirmed that in 2024, there have already been 73,000 speculative (faux) tickets for these venues listed on resale platforms, totaling an estimated $49 million. This contains speculative tickets on StubHub as just lately as final month after the corporate claimed in April to Reuters that it “doesn’t enable the sale of speculative tickets.”

“The Repair the Tix Day of Motion is a vital second for all of us who consider in honest and clear ticketing,” mentioned Stephen Parker, Government Director of the Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation. “It’s a time to raise the voices of followers and artists and harness their energy as constituents. That is greater than a one-day marketing campaign. It’s a collective cry to guard the integrity of stay efficiency. We urge Congress to take heed to the voices of followers and artists and put complete ticketing reform on their checklist of must-pass laws in 2024, alongside different vital laws equivalent to FY 2025 Appropriations and the Farm Invoice.”

How To Take Motion

The U.S. just lately handed The Ticket Act, and the bipartisan Followers First Act is working by the Senate. Tomorrow’s Day Of Motion is designed to stress Congress to lastly take motion.

All followers and artists are inspired to signal on to this letter of help, which will likely be despatched to their Senators and Representatives.