Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

LONDON (AP) — 5-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley introduced his retirement from diving on Monday.

Daley informed British Vogue journal he had determined to name time on his profession.

The 30-year-old British diver competed at 5 Olympic Video games, making his debut at Beijing 2008 and profitable gold and bronze in Tokyo, silver in Paris and bronzes at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Britain’s Thomas Daley and Noah Williams have fun on the rostrum after profitable the silver medal within the males’s synchronised 10m platform diving remaining on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Lee Jin-man | AP Photograph/Lee Jin-man)

Daley, who claimed his fifth Olympic medal within the 10m synchronized occasion in Paris final month, mentioned within the interview: “It feels very, very surreal. I felt so extremely nervous going into this, understanding it was my final Olympics.”

“There was loads of stress and expectations. I used to be longing for it to be completed. However once I walked out and noticed my husband (Lance) and children (Robbie and Phoenix) and my family and friends within the viewers, I used to be like, you recognize what? That is precisely why I did this. … It was emotional on the finish, up there on the platform, understanding it was going to be my final aggressive dive.

“However I’ve to make the choice sooner or later, and it seems like the suitable time. It’s the suitable time to name it a day.”

Daley’s gold got here within the 10m synchronised occasion in Tokyo in 2021 alongside Matty Lee. He was again to defend his title in Paris after being satisfied by his son Robbie to return to the game.

Daley received silver within the French capital alongside Noah Williams. China took gold.

